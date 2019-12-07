KIIFB Recruitment 2019: Apply online for 6 Vacancies at kiifb.kerala.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

Recently, KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) has made the announcement for several vacancies. The Board was created so that large funds from the state revenue did not have to be invested in infrastructure, but instead could be invested elsewhere, providing the scope for more development in the state.

This is a great opportunity and interested candidates should apply at the earliest. The applications for this recruitment drive will be carried out in the online mode only. The details of the recruitment are available on the official website of KIIFB.

One can make a note of the posts, the number of vacancies and the eligibility criteria for this recruitment drive.

QA and QC Engineer

Number of vacancies: 1 vacancy

Educational qualifications: Candidates must have a B.Tech in Civil Engineering or a Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Experience needed:6-8 years of experience for degree holders and 10-12 years experience for diploma holders in Quality Assurance and quality control activities.

Lab Technician

Number of vacancies:2 vacancies

Educational qualifications:Diploma in Civil Engineering

Experience needed:3-6 years of experience for diploma holders in Quality Assurance and quality control activities.

Technician Document Controller

Number of vacancies:1vacancy

Educational qualifications:A graduate degree

Experience needed:Sufficient knowledge in Computers

Aerial Photogrammetric Surveyor

Number of vacancies:1 vacancy

Educational qualifications:Candidates must have a Diploma in Civil Engineering, ITI Surveyor or KGCE civil.

Experience needed: Candidates must have a minimum of 3 years experience in Total Station Surveying andone year of experience in Aerial Photogrammetric Surveying.

Caretaker Cum Helper

Number of vacancies:1 vacancy

Educational qualifications:Candidates must have passed Higher Secondary.

Experience needed: No experience needed.

In order to make the application, candidates must visit the official website of KIIFB.

Here are the steps they can follow to make their online application –

Step-1: Visit the official website of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, which http://www.kiifb.kerala.gov.in/index.jsp

Step-2: Go to the Careers tab on the homepage of the website.

Step-3:Click on the online application link for the given posts.

Step-4: Fill in the application form meticulously. Try to avoid any mistakes by double-checking the details.

Step-5: Complete any other formalities like uploading documents or payment of application fees.

Step-6: Submit the application form.

It must be noted that the last date for making the application is 18th December 2019. Any applications made thereafter will not be accepted by the KIIFB.

KIIFB Recruitment 2019: Apply online for 6 Vacancies at kiifb.kerala.gov.in, Steps How to Apply was last modified:

Read More