JEE Main Result 2020 Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Steps How to download the Result

On 18th January 2020, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main examination results on its official website. Therefore, the candidates who had appeared for the January 2020 JEE Mains examination can visit the official website, i.e. https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and check their respective results.

The candidates can then download their results for future use. However, NTA will announce the results of JEE Main 2020 B.Arch. and B. Planning exam or Paper 2 later and it will be notified on the official website once the results are out.

According to the Press Trust of India, a total of 9 candidates have secured 100 percentile in the JEE Mains 2020 examination. Among the top list, Nishant Agarwal is one of the toppers from Delhi who had scored a perfect 100 in the examination.

The reports of the Ministry also stated that the other toppers include one each from Gujarat and Haryana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan.

The results of the toppers, along with their respective states, are given below:

Landa Jitendra – Andhra Pradesh

Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar – Andhra Pradesh

Nishant Agarwal – Delhi NCT

Nisarg Chadha – Gujarat

Divyanshu Agarwal – Haryana

Akhil Jain – Rajasthan

Parth Dwivedi – Rajasthan

Rongala Arun Siddardha – Telangana

Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy – Telangana

The NTA conducted the examination for the BE/BTech was held from January 7th 2020 to January 9th 2020. It was conducted in two shifts across 233 cities in the country as well as abroad. There were a total number of 9,21,261 candidates who appeared for the examination for the BE/ BTech examination. Also, there were 570 centres for the examination in the country and abroad.

The online registration for the JEE Mains 2020 April session will commence from 7th February 2020, and the last date for the registration will be till 7th March 2020. Also, the candidates can upload the images and can make the fee payment until the 8th of March 2020.

The mode of the examination of the April JEE Main 2020 examination is scheduled between 5th April 2020 and 7th April 2020 to 9th April 2020 and 11th April 2020.

HOW TO CHECK/ DOWNLOAD THE JEE MAIN 2020 RESULTS ONLINE?

The candidates will have to visit the official website, i.e. www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

They will then have to find and click on the link for View / Download Scorecard

The candidates will then be redirected to a new page

They will then have to enter the application number and other related inputs

After this, the scorecard will appear on the screen

Click on Submit Button and your JEE Main Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

They can then download the scorecard in PDF format

The candidates can take the printout for future reference

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for JEE MAIN 2020 Result

Read More