NIT Hamirpur Vacancy 2019: Apply for 76 Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor Post, Check here for Vacancies detail and Eligibility Criteria

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur is located in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The college is known for its excellent educational quality and highly eligible and capable faculty. Recently, the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur announced several vacancies for faculty posts in multiple departments of the university.

Candidates have been invited to make the application if they are eligible for the post. The last date for making the application is 20th January 2020. Candidates are advised to go through the details of the recruitment opportunity and make their applications accordingly.

The departments in which the recruitments will be taking place are as follows –

Department of Civil Engineering

Department of Electrical Engineering

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering

Department of Computer Science and Engineering

Department of Chemical Engineering

Department of Material Science and Engineering

Department of Architecture

Department of Mathematics and Scientific Computing

Department of Physics and Photonics Science

Department of Chemistry

Department of Humanities and Social Sciences

Department of Management Studies

There are a total of 76 vacancies for the various faculty posts of NIT Hamirpur in the above-stated departments. The vacancy details are as follows –

Assistant Professor (Grade-II) and Assistant Professor (Grade-I) : 30 vacancies

Associate Professor: 30 vacancies

Professor: 16 vacancies

Candidates must look into the detailed eligibility requirements for each post available in the official notification. Here is the basic qualification expected of the faculty post applicants –

Candidates must have a Ph.D., an M.Tech. and a B.Tech. degree in the relevant discipline that they want to apply for. Candidates above the age of 60 years are generally not recruited unless there is an exceptional case of a high achieving candidate.

The applications will have to be submitted by the candidates by hand or sent through the post. The application should be written in the prescribed format.

In order to get the format, candidates must go to the official website of NIT Hamirpur, https://nith.ac.in and download the official notification. It is highly advised that the candidates stick to the official format only.

One can make a note on the address where the application has to be submitted by the candidates –

The Registrar,

National Institute of Technology Hamirpur,

Hamirpur-177 005,

(H.P.) India.

The application of the candidates should be followed by the payment of the application fees. It must be noted that the application fees will be accepted only through the online mode. The following are the application fees for candidates of different categories –

General candidates and those from Other Backward Classes must pay an application fee of Rs 1000/- Candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes along with Persons with Disabilities are totally exempted from the payment of the application fees.

