Insurance Sector and its growing scope: Ft National Insurance Academy

The very idea of safeguarding one’s future has been an innate instinct among the masses. Harbouring on this very instinct, the insurance industry has always been a thriving up of opportunities. With multiple roles and organizations, the demand for experienced and seasoned professionals in the insurance industry remains high. The amalgamation of technology with day-to-day operations has highly impacted the global insurance market, thereby opening up multiple novel avenues for international students in the insurance industry.

To embark upon a career in the insurance industry, one needs to be proficient in the principles of mathematics, commerce, statistics, and computers with a good grasp of the English language and communication. There is high traction in the insurance industry, especially in Asia Pacific Region, Qatar and Dubai. The pandemic has of course played a huge role in defining the global insurance market. With every expansion, the market defines newer territories and their demand. For example, there would be different premiums and public disclosures for every geographical territory. It is intriguing to grasp the globally expanding insurance sector market and the high demand for jobs thereon.

The minimum qualification to enter the domain of Insurance is the completion of 10+2. One needs to clear a set of examinations to qualify for the entry-level role in the insurance sector. Out of multiple attractive options available in the domain, the actuary is the most sought-after one. There are multiple other job roles one can aim for to embark upon a career in the insurance sector.

Some of these job roles are:

Administrative Officer

Assistant Administrative Officer

Development Officer

Insurance/ Composite Agent

Insurance Surveyors

Actuaries

Insurance Underwriters

Investment Professionals

Considering the wide array of opportunities available in the insurance sector globally, National Insurance Academy offers a range of courses for the student to start their journey into building a lucrative career in the insurance sector. Located in the thriving industrial hub of Pune, the institute aims to equip the insurance industry with the best of talents. This is the reason why the PGDM course at the National Insurance Academy is a coming-of-age program that opens up novel horizons for students in the realm of the insurance sector.

The focus herein is to equip students with the industry-specific knowledge of insurance, pension, and allied areas. That being said, the campus has numerous facilities like Gymnasium, Hostel, Sports Arena, Swimming Pool, etc. Thereby giving students a chance to develop a holistic personality including academics and extracurricular alike. In the realm of the PGDM course offered by NIA, the institute offers dual specialization in insurance and management. The students get an opportunity to learn the nitty-gritty of the insurance industry and hone their managerial qualities.

With the curriculum that goes under rigorous updation every year, NIA encourages students to participate in international seminars and facilitate a gateway for international placements. The course also mandates the completion of 8-10 weeks of an internship program for students to get a fair share of industry exposure. Facilitating the best corporate exposure, the PGDM program offered by NIA has Management Development Program onboard, where executives from the industry interact with the students and give them real-time insights into the industry’s working.

NIA’s placement boasts of its sheer exceptional pedagogical approach. The total batch strength was 92, and the batch saw 100 per cent of students getting placed in the past placement season. The highest international CTC offered was 29.5 LPA, whereas the highest Indian CTC offered was 27 LPA. The average CTC was accounted at 10.3 LPA. Besides this, 27 Pre Placement offers were rolled out. Some of the recurring recruiting partners of NIA are Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Lombard, IFFCO TOKIO, Tata AIG, Reliance General Insurance, ICICI Prudential, and Exide, Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, Larsen and Toubro, Policy Bazar, Kotak Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance, etc. The global alumni base is so strong that some students of NIA are based in Dubai, Qatar, Mauritius, Malaysia, and London.

All being said, National Insurance Academy offers a comprehensive platform for students to enter the insurance industry and thereon transition as seasoned professionals. With the perfect amalgamation of stellar faculty, class apart pedagogical approach, and wide connection with the industry, it is safe to say that National Insurance Academy is the one true place to kickstart a stellar career in the insurance industry.

