Why should you consider the National Insurance Academy for PGDM in Insurance

The insurance industry in India is one of the most booming sectors of the Indian economy. India’s life insurance sector is the biggest in the world with almost 360 million policies expected to increase between 15%-20% over the next 5 years, making it a good career option.

Insurance is the evergreen industry that provides you with an opportunity to work in the most challenging sector, equipped with the requisite skills where you can choose to work in the various sectors. Doing an MBA in this field will be an added benefit as it will give a chance to have extra knowledge and understand real-life scenarios prevalent in the insurance industry. Now you must be wondering which is the best place for this kind of education and undoubtedly, the constant answer is the National Insurance Academy (NIA).

National Insurance Academy (NIA), established in 1980, is a leading educational body in India with a mission to become a global centre of excellence in insurance pension and related research fields. Its close ties with the insurance industry provide a real-life context for its training, teaching, research, and consulting activities. It is dedicated to providing the greatest talent to the insurance industry. The academic experience at NIA is unrivalled. The students gain a thorough understanding of the Indian insurance sector and important managerial skills. NIA maintains a balance in the infusion of core domain competency and managerial expertise.

The course curriculum is continually updated to meet industry demands and expectations, resulting in one of the richest and most dynamic learning experiences available. NIA has rich faculty with high expertise in their respective fields of knowledge. To know what’s going on in the ecosystem, NIA organises Guest Lectures. Experienced professionals give these lectures. You get to hear from the folks who devised and implemented the winning approach.

The NIA Library is another best thing at this college. Its library is a computerised special dedicated to the insurance industry. This is one of India’s best libraries, with a diverse variety of life and non-life insurance. The major purpose is to provide all of the users’ information demands in the areas of insurance and related issues. NIA has a strong alumni network and a dedicated portal to connect with them. The college has bagged many excellence awards for its unique setting in insurance.

The placement scenario at NIA is astounding. NIA PGDM boasts of a 100% placement record ever since its inception. There exists a symbiotic relationship between NIA with the Insurance Industry. Most of the Insurance & Reinsurance companies, MNC Brokers, Catastrophe modelling firms, financial firms, Consultancies, and IT companies recruit students from NIA. NIA students have been placed abroad in countries like Dubai, Mauritius, Malaysia, London, and Qatar.

Final Placements for the batch of 2020-22, the college achieved 100% placement on their first day. The highest international package offered was 29.5 LPA and the highest Indian package of 27 LPA. The average CTC stands at 10.3 LPA. 8 students were placed overseas, while 27 students received pre-placement offers.

At NIA, recruiters from diverse domains participate in the placement process. Here is the list of all the recruiters and their domains.

General Insurance

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd., GoDigit General Insurance Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd., IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Co. Ltd., Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd., Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd. Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd., Bharti AXA General Insurance Co. Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd., Magma HDI General Insurance Co. Ltd.

Life Insurance

Exide Life Insurance Co. Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Future Generali Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

REINSURANCE

Swiss Re

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Accenture, Atos Syntel, C2L BIZ Solutions, Cognizant, Infosys, Intellect Design, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, MistEO, Se2 India

HEALTH INSURANCE

Aditya Birla Health Insurance, Manipal Cigna Health Insurance, Star Health and Allied Insurance

BANKING

Airtel Payments Bank

WEB AGGREGATOR

Policybazaar

INTERNATIONAL PLACEMENTS

Qatar Insurance Company

At last, the institute is one of a unique establishment that strives to assure effective management solutions to the industry, and community. It is the best option to be considered for PGDM in Insurance.

