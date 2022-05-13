Reason Why You Should Choose Us | Crescent School of Business, Chennai

Introduction

Management is not only an educational degree but an investment for the future. Thus, while choosing a business school, we should ensure that the business school offers excellence and world-class education. Keeping these parameters in mind, Crescent School of Business, Chennai stands as an ideal institute that has adhered to the ever-evolving economy by integrating latest technology that helps the students to stand out in the field of management.

Key Features of Crescent School of Business

Crescent School of Business Provides India’s first customized management program that gives the students a mix of intellectual freedom, analytical skills, logical thinking, and contemporary knowledge.

Crescent School of Business takes pride in its industry-oriented curriculum, international faculty, state of the art infrastructure, and academic programs that focus on strategic learning.

With year-long training, Crescent School of Business provides customized career support, essential for the students to hone their professional skills for placement.

Crescent School of Business accelerates the managerial skills of the students by offering an opportunity to pursue Harvard Business School Online course as a part of the MBA program.

Crescent School of Business also offers International immersion program to provide a global perspective.

Reasons to choose Crescent School of Business

Stellar Faculty

CSB is known for its exceptional faculty that includes international professors, industry experts, industry leaders and corporate executives. Crescent School of Business provides mentorship to the students and focuses on their personal development along with their academic growth. With the mentorship program, students get performance feedback through the advisory board that helps them understand the shortcomings and work on them with the mentors. Learning from pioneers of the industry, students gain a real-time learning experience that helps them understand their field even better.

Exceptional Programs

Masters in Business Administration (MBA)- The program is created to meet the needs of both the students and the industry. It incorporates strategy courses, courses from Harvard Business School online and personalized growth plans which include leadership courses. The students can also capitalize on the 8-week long internship program that would aid the students with essential skills required in the present competitive scenario. As Crescent School of Business emphasizes on technical skills and contemporary equipment, the academic programs combine management with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Business Analytics.

MBA Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development- It is an AICTE and Ministry of Education, Innovation Cell approved programme which seeks to create future entrepreneurs. There are provisions for co-working spaces of CIIC where students are mentored and are given a chance to communicate with leading entrepreneurs. This programme consists of courses aiming at skills development, startup and entrepreneurship, and capstone projects which let students create a business plan much before actually stepping into the corporate world. As a result, students have the prospect of creating their startup, engaging in innovative discussions and gaining venture funding while working in pre-incubations. CIIC has an international network, the ability to accommodate up to 100 startups and access to mentorship from across 50 international mentors.

Personal Placements for each student

Crescent School of Business has a curriculum that aligns well with the professional standards and thus the students are ready to step into the corporate world after two years. Crescent School of Business not only creates young managers but also gives rise to industry leaders with an exceptional grasp in the field of business and management. Crescent School of Business goes one step ahead and finds the right fitting organization for every student through its personalized placement after understanding the students’ interests, and assessing their personalities.

Crescent School of Business’s Infrastructure and Student Life

Crescent School of Business is one of the best campuses that make the academic experience richer with its state of the art infrastructure. The campus has Wi-Fi, technical facilities and present-day amenities making it a perfect location for students to learn and grow. The students get the chance to live in a dynamic environment with an array of student events. The events include management games, entrepreneurship, quizzing and many more. Each of the event is created to help students find a platform where they can express themselves confidently and learn new skills over time.

Conclusion

Crescent School of Business aims to create next-generation thought leaders by providing premier quality education, globally recognized teaching methodology, an experiential learning system, and unique courses. These qualities have made Crescent School of Business one of the most sought after locations in the world of business education. So, grab your seat today and apply to Crescent School of Business.

