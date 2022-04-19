MBA in Hospital Administration: Salary, Scope, Fees, Career Benefits & Eligibility Ft. PIMR

It is commonly understood that, at its core, healthcare systems are defined by their medical staff (doctors, surgeons, nurses, etc). However, it is also essential to understand that they are a part of a complex institution, the non-medical managerial staff’s backbone. The managers and supervisors are responsible for the strategic administration of various internal and external operations, which facilitates any healthcare network’s smooth and efficient functioning. As a society, it is imperative to invest in the healthcare sector. The Indian healthcare sector sees support from governmental and private organizations as such services are vital.

Recent reports show that the field is thriving, and it is predicted that it will keep on growing at a CAGR of 22.87%. This is evidenced in India’s rise in medical tourism, heavy investments in the private sector, and significant policy changes proposing accessible healthcare for all. To sustain such growth, a booming industry like this requires competent decision-makers who have experience and insight into organizational processes. It has thus become necessary for pedagogical innovation in management studies to prepare future workforce members. The development of a postgraduate degree in healthcare business management is rooted in this demand for professional training.

While such an education ensures the improvement of the healthcare industry, it also allows individuals a swift ascension into top-level management jobs while contributing productively to the field. These jobs can be in diverse departments. Future prospects for those considering an MBA in Hospital Administration include positions in marketing, human resources, public relations, accounting, etc., in spaces like rehabilitation centres, lifestyle clinics, hospices, NGOs, diagnostic labs, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical corporations.

The average salary package of entry-level managerial positions starts at ₹5 lakh per annum and can go up to ₹12 lakh per annum in higher positions. A degree from a reputed institute becomes particularly beneficial since educational institutes put concentrated efforts into maintaining partnerships with top recruiters for placement purposes, ensuring jobs in good positions and steady career growth.

If one considers an MBA in Hospital Administration from a well-established university in India, one must consider the People’s Institute of Management and Research, Bhopal (PIMR). It is one of the many specialized MBAs that PIMR offers. Students are introduced to key concepts in finance, marketing, biostatistics, economics, planning, risk and disaster management, business communication, public health, law and ethics, etc. With a strong foundation in the basics, knowledge is fine-tuned through exposure to the inner workings of the healthcare system. The program provides a truly immersive experience with visits to hospitals and project work as part of coursework.



Consequently, this provides critical insight into various facets of the healthcare system like industrial processes, digitization and policy-making. UGC and AIU approved, PIMR helps its students develop the skills to provide creative and timely solutions to industry challenges and understand contemporary advancements in artificial intelligence and analytics. Students are trained to develop strategies for minimizing error and enhancing the provision of services and care.

Furthermore, one of the interdisciplinary features of their programs is the option of dual specialization. While one can specialize in Hospital Administration, one can also choose another stream like Marketing, HR, Finance, Event Management, Rural Management, Banking, Retail Management, International Business, Information Technology or Entrepreneurship Development.

PIMR’s placement history also shows great promise. MBA -Hospital Administration students have been placed in and received training from top corporations like

ICICI Prudential

Kotak Mahindra

India Mart

Indian Biologicals

India Infoline

Bajaj Allianz

HDFC Standard Life Insurance

TATA Tele-services

Bharti Tele-net

ING Vysya

Reliance Life Insurance

Apart from their course-specific highlights, People’s University also boasts of an edge over other universities with its 70-acre wi-fi enabled campus; state-of-the-art seminar halls, conference rooms and auditoriums; teaching and research labs; excellent IT infrastructure; NABH accredited 1000 bedded hospital; and extracurricular clubs like NCC, NSS and a National Entrepreneurshal Network Cell.

Recreational facilities also include gyms, a cafeteria, an amusement park and a multiplex. Student life is also made easier with the availability of supermarkets, banks, ATMs, and a post office on campus.

With a fee of ₹ 70000/- per annum and exceptional placement options, PIMR is a top contender in Indian business schools offering MBA in Hospital Administration.

For this 2-year full-time postgraduate course, PIMR offers 30 seats and considers candidates from both medical and non-medical backgrounds.

Their eligibility criteria for applications for admission require a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in graduation or post-graduation.

The candidates should have also cleared an eligibility test like CAT /CMAT /XAT /MAT /MPMET /Other State Entrance Test /People’s Admission Test (PAT) conducted by the University.

Admission is based on merit on the test and a personal interview.

