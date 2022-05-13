MBA Program at People’s University Ranked No. 1 in Bhopal

Amidst a fast-paced corporate world, the need to gain futuristic education in the field of management is integral. To meet this growing corporate need and hone students’ skills, People’s University provides a series of Management courses that have demonstrated impeccable results over the last few years. People’s University, also known as the People’s Institute of Management and Research, is among the top B-schools in India. Its finesse in shaping leaders and enhancing the students’ personalities is worth mentioning. People’s University is a leading management school and a platform for the students to grow, learn, and transform their lives.

Accreditations & Rankings

Even though People’s University is rising to take its place at the national level, it has already taken up the sport at the city level as one of the best Management Institutes in Bhopal. People’s University encompasses ten constituent institutions and is amongst the top five universities in Bhopal, according to whataftercollege.com.

Programme Offered

To provide top-notch education in management, People’s University offers multiple courses for the candidates to choose from. Including a two-year full-time MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, an MBA in Hospital Administration, and an MBA that combines both a BBA and an MBA, allows students to choose a dual specialisation in fields such as Marketing, Retail Management, International Business, and many others. To apply to the above courses, a candidate needs to have a minimum of 50% in graduate or post-graduate results. Furthermore, the candidates should have cleared an aptitude examination. The tests that People’s University accepts are the People’s Admission Test, CAT, CMAT, XAT, MAT, MPMET, and other state entrances.

Infrastructure Offered

People’s University believes in providing cutting-edge infrastructure to its students. As India’s one of the most prominent single-campus universities, People’s University is built on around 69 acres. It offers a range of facilities that help the students in their daily life. There are nine institutional libraries, and the library owns around 6367 books, 20 journals and fifty-six departmental libraries. Such comprehensive study materials are supplemented with UGC-Infonet Digital Library Consortium, allowing students to browse through 1500 books and periodicals.

Furthermore, the computer labs adhere to state-of-art technology, and the classroom layout is the foundation for the holistic development of the students. Moreover, there are 50 seminar rooms, 2000 residential facilities, and a hospital to ensure the medical safety of the students. People’s University also provides a series of recreational facilities such as lawn tennis, badminton, table tennis, a gym, and a TV Lounge.

Placement Stats

As one of the leading business schools in Bhopal, People’s University contacts and invites a broad range of companies to the institution. Some companies that visit the campus to place students are mainly ICICI Prudential, Kotak Mahindra, India Mart, India Infoline, HDFC Standard Life Insurance, HEG, Bajaj Allianz etc.

The most impressive part about People’s University’s placement service is the school’s drive to help students with their placement through Industrial Visits and Summer Training. PIMR also ensures that the students are placed in reputed companies. For this reason, People’s University prints placement brochures sent to organisations, requesting them to join both summer and final placement.

There is no doubt that People’s University does its best to provide top-quality education while also ensuring that their placement is guaranteed. It meets the global infrastructural level and focuses on creating entrepreneurs, leaders and thinkers ready to kick start their journey in the professional world.

To know more about People’s University, Join: [Official] | People’s Institute of Management & Research | MBA Batch 2021 – 2023

Read More