Boost your career choices through National Insurance Academy

Human existence is always concerned with the question of safeguarding one’s future. Thereby, the insurance industry is always in the boom. Anchoring on this industry’s growth, National Insurance Academy is a leading institute that aims to hone the best talent well suited for the insurance sector. Established in 1980, the National Insurance Academy was jointly established with the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. The aim was to lay the grounds of the institute of excellence in learning and research in Insurance, Pension, and allied areas. Located in the thriving hub of Pune, the institute offers multiple stellar opportunities. Located in the vast 32 acres campus, the campus has multiple facilities like Gymnasium, Hostel, Sports Arena, and Swimming Pool.

In this regard, the courses offered at NIA are not only rigorous but also comprehensive in every sense of the word. One such leading course offered by NIA is the integrated PGDM course. The Postgraduate Diploma in Management is a vibrant course that nurtures budding minds into leading professionals. The holistic modules and shrewd pedagogy aim to instil among students a scientific mindset with a key hold on risk management. With this backing, NIA offers dual specialization in Insurance and Management. The students are offered a curriculum that is a perfect mix of managerial qualities and the nitty-gritty of the insurance sector. The course curriculum is always revised from time to time to suit the needs of ever-transforming industries. To qualify for the diploma, every student must complete the six trimesters of the academic work and 8 to 10 weeks of the summer internship program. Added to this, is the class apart faculty in place. The faculty members are the leading academic scholars as well as industry professionals. The pedagogical methods range from optimization of diagnostic testing, problem-solving to decision-making techniques.

Besides this, the PGDM module entails a rigorous exposure to the workings of the industry. The corporate interface is provided through the holistic Management Development Program, where the executives from the industry interact with the students and give them real-time exposure to the workings of the corporate world. To ensure a more accessible education, NIA offers scholarships worth 1 lakh to meritorious students. Therefore, NIA has a strong alumni base spawned across many sectors. Some of the alumni members take up leadership roles in reputed organizations.

Apart from these landmark opportunities, NIA offers state-of-the-art placements. The current placements for the batch 2020-2022 highlight the sheer talent that thrives on the campus.

Here are some details of the batch profile:

– The total strength of the batch was 92 students

– Of these, 55 were males and 37 females

– The student background was very diverse as 40 students came from an engineering background, 28 from commerce, 10 from management, 10 from science, and 4 from arts.

– The students were also members of reputed institutions: 6 students were the members of Institute of Actuaries of India and 65 students were members of the Insurance Institutes of India (Licentiates)

– While 60 students were freshers, 32 students had work experience.

– Most students had work experience of 13-24 months, and 5 students had the highest experience of 36+ months.

– The summer internship domain of the students ranged to verticals like General Insurance, Life Insurance, Insurance Brokers, Health Insurance, Reinsurance, Information Technology, and Premium Financing.

Some of the recurring recruiting partners at NIA Pune include Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Lombard, IFFCO Tokio, Tata AIG, Reliance General Insurance, ICICI Prudential, Exide, Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, Larsen and Toubro Infotech, Policy Bazaar, Kotak Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance. The placements of batch 2020-2022 boast of its success. The leading companies in the domain of insurance, reinsurance, catastrophe modeling firms, financial consultancy, and IT companies recruited the students from NIA. With international recruitments, the students are based in countries like Dubai, Mauritius, Malaysia, London, and Qatar.

The figures of the current placement are also startling. The 2022 batch saw the 100% placement on the very first day of the drive, that is Day Zero. The highest international CTC offered was 29.5 LPA, whereas the highest Indian CTC offered was 27 LPA. Herein, the average CTC offered was 10.3 LPA. Apart from this, 8 students in all were placed overseas and 27 pre-placement offers were rolled out.

All things considered, the NIA is a holistic platform for students to transition and enter the world to corporate as seasoned professionals. With amazing opportunities, it is indeed a place where budding minds are nurtured into intellectual beings.

