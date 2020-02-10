Information about the Subjects included in MAT

In this tough competitive modern world education is extremely important for success. The more you are educated, there are more chances of getting a dream job. A dream job is where you get to work in the field which you love along with a handsome annual package.

Nowadays, as the field of education is expanding there are many opportunities to prove your caliber as well as try out other unique options. And as the field is expanding, so is the competition of staying up updated and ahead.

There are various entrance exams for professional courses like MBA, some of them being,

CAT – common admission test

XAT – Xavier Aptitude Test

CMAT – Common Management Admission test

MAT – Management Aptitude Test

And so on.

Here we will discuss about the subjects that are included in the Management Aptitude Test commonly known as MAT.

However, before seeing the subjects let us see the advantages of giving MAT.

With the best score in MAT, where you are universally acceptable to join any school of business You will be entitled to get admissions in more than six hundred business management institutes and colleges. As it is the largest test of its kind in the nation the results are accepted by top management institutes. Once you score the best grades in MAT, the main advantage is many institutes do not consider your other academic records as well as results. MAT or management aptitude test is held nationwide and is easier compared to other exams

Now coming to the point the subjects which are included in the Management aptitude test are five in total.

Language

Mathematical skills

Data Analisis

Logical Intelligence and critical reasoning

Indian and global environment

Though there is no official syllabus as such for MAT, you can refer to the previous year’s question papers. By referring to the previous year’s question papers you will not only understand the syllabus but also you will get to know the pater of the question paper.

The management aptitude test detailed syllabus according to the five sections are as follows,

Language- the syllabus is very easy but vast which covers from the basics like sentence completion or correction, comprehension, vocabulary to basic English grammar questions. And there are even advance questions from synonyms, antonyms to using foreign words in English.

Mathematics- the syllabus includes different categories from mathematical equations to geometry and from Installment payments to Binomial Expansion.

Data analysis- this includes vein diagram, graphs, puzzles, line charts, data table, data comparison and so on.

Logical reasoning and general intelligence- coding, decoding, clock, cause and effects relationship, blood relation and so on are included in this section

Indian and global environment- this includes general affairs, science, business news, corporate sector, awards and prizes distributed to famous personalities, and so on. To crack this particular section you have to be updated about all the current events.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MAT Exam Discussion

Thus with this basic information, you can crack MAT, however, you will have to prepare yourself thoroughly by going through proper knowledge of the syllabus.

All the best!

Read More