Career Opportunities in Quantitative Finance: By Prof. (Dr.) Samir Ranjan, IFMR GSB, Krea University

The demand for this specialization has sky rocketed over recent years as many firms are hiring trained graduates to help them and resolve their financial and risk management problems.

Quantitative finance makes use of various mathematical models and deals with extremely large datasets which are analyzed to gain deeper understanding of the financial markets and various securities. Applications include pricing of derivative instruments, portfolio management, risk management to name a few.

What does this specialization offer?

This course is will give a deep insight into

Forecasting and managing risk-return

Pricing of any financial instrument

Insight into financial product structuring

Help build deep theoretical and practical knowledge of various concepts in financial engineering, mathematical finance and risk management.

Prepare for a lucrative and ambitious career as a quant finance whiz.

What modules will be covered?

The core modules will cover concepts from asset pricing, risk management and also introduce students to the various financial instruments such as equities, fixed income securities and derivatives.

The course will then focus on specialist learning in econometrics where in students will be exposed to ARCH and GARCH models, co-integration and dealing with high frequency data. The course will also cover various stochastic and numerical methods.

The course will set the tone to expose students to various estimation techniques including OLS, Maximum Likelihood and GMM.

Throughout the course, there would be extensive use of Python programming along with R, RATs and other optional modules. Given the rigour required for the program, the course is gruelling but also very rewarding. To successfully complete any Quantitative Finance course, you must have a good understanding of mathematics and statistics.

More importantly, irrespective of your core subject in your bachelors’ program, you should have a general interest in mathematics and statistics, including the various quantitative and mathematical techniques used in financial markets and must be willing to learn and adapt to the rigour of the program.

What are the career opportunities for a Masters in Quantitative finance?

Derivatives analyst, Risk analyst, Investment analyst, Quantitative analyst, Portfolio engineer, Quantitative researcher, Modeler, Trader and Securities manager. Employers include investment banks, commercial banks, accounting firms, and brokerages.

What does IFMR GSB, Krea University offer?

Access to Data Analytics Lab

Access to Bloomberg Terminal

Access to CMIE Prowess

Access to Harvard cases

Access to Simulations and core courses

Access to well-equipped library

Access to Industry experts and Alumni

Best Placements in the Industry

