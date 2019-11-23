Indian Navy 10+2 B. Tech Entry Jul 2020 Notification: Apply by 19th Dec on joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy 10+2 B. Tech Entry Jul 2020 Notification

The Indian Navy has issued the 10+2 B.Tech cadet entry scheme notification for July 2020 batch. The application form will be available from November 29, 2019. Also note that only Unmarried male candidates are welcomed to apply for the recruitment to join the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, for a four-year degree course. The number of vacancies is 37.

The online application form will be available as e-application at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Important Dates-

The end date to apply is December 19, 2019.

Essentials for the application-

All the details that candidates enter in the form should be as per their matriculation certificate or class 12th certificate. The scanned copies of original of date of birth proof like 10th/12th certificates, 10th mark sheet, 12th mark sheet, JEE Main 2019 scorecard indicating All India Rank, and a recent passport size photograph will be required. A printout of the form should be kept to later carry at the time of SSB interview.

The official website to get details on the recruitment is https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/ .

Age limit –

The candidate shall hold 10+2 B.Tech entry is such that candidates can apply who are born between January 02, 2001, and July 01, 2003.

Educational qualification-

The education qualification, the candidates should be passed the senior secondary exam under 10+2 pattern, or its equivalent from any board with at least 70% marks in physics, chemistry, mathematics, and at least 50% marks in English either in class 10 or 12.

Note-

Candidates who have appeared for JEE Main 2019 for BE/B. Tech can also apply. Call up for the service selection board (SSB) will be issued on the basis of JEE Main 2019 all India rank.

Allowances and perquisites-

The Navy offers promotions from Sub Lieutenant to Commander on a time scale basis, subject to completion of mandatory courses, sea time, and medical condition. Admissible pay and allowances will be as per Indian Navy norms. A basic insurance cover of Rs 1 crore and gratuity will be granted to the officers.

Selection Procedure-

The SSB will be in two stages. Stage I will consist of an intelligence test, picture perception test, and group discussion.

Those who do not pass the stage will be eliminated at the same time and sent back. Others will proceed to stage II, comprising of psychological testing, group testing, an interview, which will last for four days.

Strong candidates will then undergo a medical exam. The shortlisted candidates will get information about their status as being selected for SSB via email and SMS that they provide in the online application form.

Candidates who get recommended after SSB, and clear the medical rounds will be called for training in INA Ezhimala, Kerala, on the basis of their All India merit and number of vacancies. The all India merit will be based on their SSB marks. Selected candidates will become cadets for four years B.Tech course in applied electronics and communication engineering, mechanical engineering, or electronics and communication engineering. After the course, they will get a B.Tech degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IsXnzuJaeS0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

