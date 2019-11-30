Indian Navy Recruitment 2020 for 10+2: Apply Online for B.Tech Cadet Entry Scheme for permanent commission at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

Starting a career with the Indian Navy is a dream come true for most individuals. Indian Navy is amongst one of the most reputed and respected entities in India that offer promising career prospects for young candidates. This is the reason that candidates await any announcement from the Indian Navy for a recruitment campaign.

There is an important update for the candidates looking to start a career with Indian Navy with the July 2020 intake. As per the notification published on the official website of Indian Navy, applications are being invited from interested candidates for the 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme for permanent commission.

As per the notification, the online application process for the Indian Navy Recruitment July 2020 will commence from 29th November 2019 and will continue till 19th December 2019.

Interested candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria and wish to apply for the Indian Navy Recruitment July 2020, must log-on to the official website of the Indian Navy Recruitment @ www.joinindiannavy.com and complete the application process before the cut-off date of 19th December 2019.

The application link will be deactivated post the last date, and therefore, no candidates will be able to submit their applications online. Candidates are therefore advised to fill and submit their completed applications online as soon as possible.

There is no information regarding any sort of extension with the last date. As per the notification, the total available vacancies under Indian Navy Recruitment July 2020 are 37 wherein only male candidates can apply for the four year degree course under the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme (BTech) at the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala

Indian Navy Recruitment July 2020: Important Dates

Candidates who wish to participate in the Indian Navy Recruitment July 2020 and have not yet submitted their online application, must note the below mentioned important dates: –

Date Event Publication of recruitment notification 29th November 2019 Initiation of the online application process 29th November 2019 Ending of the online application process 19th December 2019 Interview for shortlisted candidates February to April 2020 Publishing of final results To be announced Commencement of training July 2020

Indian Navy Recruitment July 2020: Important Information

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their All India Rank in JEE Main 2019.

No other communication in this matter will be entertained.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview in Bhopal, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Vishakhapatnam.

SSB interview will be organised in two stages. The stage 1 test will consist of group discussion, picture perception, and intelligence test. The successful candidates will be selected for stage 2 and receive the intimation on the same day.

The stage 2 interview will comprise of the interview, psychological testing, and group testing. The successful candidates will then be required to appear for a medical examination. The entire selection process can take up to 5-6 days.

