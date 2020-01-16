Indian Navy Recruitment 2020: Apply for Sailor (Sports Quota) Before 26th January at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Sports Quota Vacancies available under Indian Navy Recruitment 2020

Working with the Indian Navy is a dream come true for many individuals. Excellent pay, great job security and growth potential are some of the benefits that a job with the Indian Navy offers. Therefore, it is not a surprise that numerous candidates keep an eye out for the announcement of a recruitment notification from the Indian Navy.

Under the latest recruitment drive from Indian Navy @ Indian Navy Recruitment 2020, applications are being invited from the interested male candidates for the post of a sailor under the sports quota.

Candidates who are interested in the ongoing Indian Navy Recruitment 2020 must send their applications for the vacancies by 26th January 2020. Thereafter, no new applications will be accepted.

The selection of the candidates for the Indian Navy Recruitment 2020 will be based on their performance during the trials at the designated Naval Centres. Thereafter, the selected candidates will be required to undergo a medical examination process at INS Hamla, Mumbai.

The positions available under Indian Navy Recruitment 2020 including Matric Recruitment, Direct Entry Petty Officer, and Senior Secondary Recruit.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2020: Important Information

In order to be eligible for the post of Senior Secondary Recruit, candidates must have passed their class 12 th exams in any stream from a recognized board or an equivalent examination. The acceptable age limit being 17-21 years.

In order to be eligible for the post of Matric Recruit, candidates must have passed their class 10th exams in any stream from a recognized board or an equivalent examination. The acceptable age limit being 17-21 years.

In order to be eligible for the post of Direct Entry Petty Post, candidates must have passed their class 12th exams in any stream from a recognized board or an equivalent examination. The acceptable age limit is 17-22 years.

Candidates should have participated in a national, international, state level, university level or a junior championship.

The accepted sports include Handball, Hockey, Squash, Fencing, Tennis, Golf, Canoeing, Sailing, Rowing, Wind Surfing, Shooting, Athletics, Squash, Kabaddi, Weightlifting, volleyball, best physique, and squash.

Candidates should send their applications along with the required educational documents along with proof of sports certificates and prizes to The Secretary, Indian Navy Sports Control Board, 7 th Floor, Chanakya Bhavan, Integrated Head Quarters, Mod (Navy), New Delhi-21.

All the documents should be placed inside a brown envelope, and the details of the post, sports discipline and the type of entry should be written at the top of the envelope.

The last date for receipt of the application form in the specified format along with the essential documents is 26 th January 2020. For candidates from the North East, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, J&K, and Minicoy Islands are 31 st January 2020.

The official website for Indian Navy Recruitment 2020 is joinindiannavy.gov.in

