Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Apply for Steward, Chef, and Hygienist Post at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Application Process

Indian Navy (Nausena Bharti) has Recently welcomed the Online Application Form for the Post of Steward, chef, and Hygienist for MR October 2020 Batch Recruitment 2019.

Important Dates

Particulars Dates Online Application Start 23 November 2019 Registration Last Date: 28 November 2019 Fee Payment Last Date 28 November 2019 Exam Date February 2020 Admit Card Available: February 2020

Age Limit

The age limit shall fall Between 01/10/2000 to 30/09/2003.

Educational Qualification-

The candidate should hold an10 certificate and Class 10-mark sheet respectively.

Application fees-

The examination fee amount with application form via Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.

for SC, ST are exempted from any fee

For Rs 215 for all others

Medical standard set-

The least height should be 157 cms.

The Chest and weight should be comparative and Least chest expansion should be 5 cms.

It is very important that the candidate should be in good health physically as well as mentally. There should be no such defect that would influence the performance of duties ashore and afloat, and also in war conditions as per Navy Order (Special) 01/2008.

There shall be a preliminary medical exam and then the final enrolment medical exam will be at INS Chilka.

Also, note that candidates should hold discipline in carrying themselves i.e.Ears should be cleaned for wax.

How to apply?

Visit the official website gov.in . and register.

. and register. Next login with registered email ID and click on current opportunities.

Then agree on the apply button.

Subsequent then enter, all credentials asked in the form.

Attest all documents such as original certificates, mark sheets, Domicile certificate and NCC certificate (if held) have to be uploaded.

Submit form before the last date passes.

Also, note that the photograph uploaded should be of good quality with a blue background.

For more details, candidates shall refer official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

