ESIC Hospital Indore Vacancy 2019: Walk-in for Senior Resident Post, Check here for Important Dates and Time

Employees State Insurance Corporation is a body operating under the aegis of the Government of India. Popularly known as ESIC, Employees State Insurance Corporation is responsible for offering medical services and insurance services for employees of organisations registered with it.

ESIC has many branches across the country and conducts its operations through them. As a result, various vacancies come up with ESIC periodically. ESIC conducts various recruitment drives from time to time to select eligible candidates for the vacancies available with it.

As per the later notification released by ESIC on 21st November 2019, applications have been invited from interested candidates for the vacancies related to the posts of senior resident and specialist posts. The number of total vacancies advertised is 24; wherein 10 vacancies pertain to the post of specialist and 14 vacancies pertain to the post of senior resident.

Guidelines for the interview

This ESIC Indore Recruitment 2019 is being conducted through walk-in interviews. The candidates who wish to apply for the above-mentioned vacancies need to attend the walk-in interviews to be conducted on 5th December 2019 and 6th December 2019. The interview will commence from 9.30 AM onwards. So, the candidates are suggested to reach the interview venue at least half an hour before the scheduled time.

The applications and documents will be verified on the spot, so the candidates are advised to bring originals as well as one set of photocopies. If the documents are verified successfully and the profile of the candidate matches the requirements, only then the interview will be taken for the particular candidate.

ESIC Indore Recruitment 2019: Important Dates and Timings

Here are the important dates and timings pertaining to the ESIC Indore Recruitment 2019 that the candidates must adhere to: –

Publication of the ESIC Indore Recruitment 2019 Notification: 21 st November 2019

Date of walk-in-interview for ESIC Indore Recruitment 2019: – 5 th December 2019 and 6 th December 2019

and Reporting time on the date of interview: – 9.15 AM to 11.00 AM only

Candidates must reach the Conference Hall located on the ground floor of ESIC Model Hospital, Nanda Nagar, Indore. The reporting time for candidates is 9.15 AM onwards till 11.00 AM onwards. Any candidates reaching the venue after the reporting time will not be allowed to participate in the interview.

Candidates must bring all their education certificates, experience certificates, caste certificates, Identity proof, passport size photographs, and all other documents to verify their eligibility for the advertised vacancy.

If any vacancies are left unfulfilled, then the walk-in interview process will continue every Wednesday till the vacancies are filled. The details pertaining to the same will be published regularly on the official website of ESIC @ www.esichospitals.gov.in. So, the candidates must check the official website of ESIC regularly for latest updates regarding the ESIC Indore Recruitment 2019.

