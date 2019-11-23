CIPET Recruitment 2019: Apply for Senior Technical Officer, Accounts Assistant and other Posts, Check here for Vacancies Detail and Eligibility Criteria

There is crucial information for the candidates interested in starting their career with Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, Chennai (CIPET Chennai). CIPET Chennai is a premier institute operating under the government of India.

The purpose of CIPET Chennai is to undertake skill development, Academics and Research Services in the field of Plastics Engineering and Technology, and Technology Support Services. CIPET Chennai conducts various recruitment drives regularly to select suitable candidates for various vacancies available with the various departments of the institute.

The latest recruitment drive, i.e. CIPET Chennai Recruitment 2019 has been announced on 14th November 2019. CIPET Chennai Recruitment 2019 is being organised to select 34 eligible candidates for various vacancies such as Assistant officer, Technical Assistant, and various others.

This recruitment drive is a special drive and is being conducted to select candidates from SC and ST category only. So, only those candidates who belong to SC and ST Category should apply for the vacancies advertised under CIPET Chennai Recruitment 2019. Applications of candidates from other categories will not be accepted.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria should send their applications in the prescribed format, along with the required documents in a sealed envelope titled “ Advt. No. CIPET/HO-AI/SC & ST/ 2019” through speed post only. The envelope should be addressed to “The Principal Director (New Projects), CIPET Head Office, TVK Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai – 600032.”

The details regarding the application format, documents required, eligibility criteria etc. are available on the official website of CIPET Chennai @ www.cipet.gov.in. Any incomplete applications or applications received after the cut-off date will not be accepted under any circumstances. The last date for receipt of the applications is 20th December 2019. Therefore, candidates should mail their applications as soon as possible, considering the probability of postal delays.

CIPET Chennai Recruitment 2019: Details of Vacancies

Here are the details of the vacancies advertised under the CIPET Chennai Recruitment 2019: –

S. No. Position Vacancy for SC Candidates Vacancy for ST Candidates 1 Sr. Technical Officer (Asst. Professor Grade 2/Scientist) 2 1 2 Sr. Officer (F&A) 1 0 3 Admin. Asst Grade 2 3 0 4 Accounts Asst. Grade 3 3 0 5 Technical Officer (Asst. professor Grade 3/ Junior Scientist) 2 1 6 Asst. Technical Officer 4 0 7 Officer (P and A) / Officer (F and A) 1 0 8 Asst. Officer (P and A) / Officer (F and A) 4 0 9 Technical Asst. Gr. III 11 1

CIPET Chennai Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies advertised under CIPET Chennai Recruitment 2019 must note the below mentioned important dates: –

Publication of notification of CIPET Chennai Recruitment 2019 – 14 th November 2019

November 2019 The application process for CIPET Chennai Recruitment 2019 starts – 14 th November 2019

November 2019 Last date for application for CIPET Chennai Recruitment 2019 – 20 th December 2019

Date for the interview and further selection process under CIPET Chennai Recruitment 2019: – To be announced

