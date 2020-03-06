BITS Pilani Important MBA Selection FAQs: CAT/XAT 2020 Cut-off, Final Weightage, List of Documents to carry

Candidates applying to any MBA institute have several questions regarding the admission process of the university since the process tends to differ for all B-schools. Mostly, MBA aspirants worry if they will meet the minimum eligibility cut-off of the Post Graduate Programme in management.

Recently, the Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani concluded the application process for the MBA programme. BITS Pilani is one of the top private colleges in India offering the MBA programme.

Check the selection, cut-off, final weightage and list of important documents to carry for the GD-PI-WAT process.

What is CAT 2019 cut-off for MBA?

There is no prescribed CAT 2019 cut-off for admission to the MBA Programme as BITS Pilani shortlists candidates through the Candidate profile. However, BITS Pilani prefers applicants with an overall CAT percentile above 70.

What is the XAT 2020/ GMAT cut-off for MBA?

Like CAT, there are no minimum cut-off criteria when it comes to XAT 2020 or GMAT scores. Candidates with a 70+ percentile have a better chance to receive the GD-PI-WAT call letter from BITS Pilani.

Is there any minimum cut-off for CAT, XAT or GMAT?

There is no minimum cut-off for CAT, XAT or GMAT as eligibility criteria. BITS Pilani will decide the cut-off percentile after receiving all applications.

What is the process for the Writing Ability Test?

The Writing Ability Test (WAT) is the first round of the second stage of the MBA admission process. It assesses the writing skills of the applicants where they have to write a short essay on a random topic.

Does BITS Pilani require proof of work experience in the GD-PI-WAT stage?

Applicants with prior work experience must carry the experience certificate/joining letter/s and the last payslip of all previous organizations.

What are the documents I should carry on the day of Group Discussion, Interview and WAT?

Candidates must carry the following documents on the day of GD-PI-WAT.

A print out copy of the applicant’s BITS Pilani MBA Application form.

Payment Receipt, for the proof of application fee payment.

A print out copy of the BITS Pilani GD-PI-WAT call letter.

An original and valid CAT / XAT / GMAT scorecard.

Original and copies of class 10th, 12th, Undergraduate/Masters mark sheets of all semester or years.

Pass certificate of 10th standard/ Matriculation.

Certificate of the qualifying degree (if available)

The proof of work experience.

Any other additional important document the candidate feels necessary.

What is the final weightage component for MBA selection?

The final weightage component and parameters are as follows.

Entrance Test Scores (CAT/XAT/GMAT) 50% Group Discussion 20% Personal Interview 20% Writing Ability 5% Work Experience 5% Total 100%

