MDI Gurgaon WAT-GD-PI 2020 Shortlist Out; Check Selection Process, Important Dates, Cities, Weightage Component

The Management Development Institute Gurgaon is one of the best B-schools in India. The management institute offers some of the finest Post Graduate Programmes in Management that are equivalent to an MBA degree.

The applications for the 2020 academic year began from October 2019. The final date of submission of application forms was on 22nd November 2019. The admission for a PGP degree of MDI Gurgaon is conducted in three stages.

Online Application WAT-GD and PI Final Merit list Publication

MDI Gurgaon has now published the shortlist for the second stage. The second stage of the admission process, the WAT, GD-PI stage, is mandatory and consists of 30% weightage for the final merit list preparation.

Applicants can now check the WAT, GD & PI shortlist for PGP 2020 by logging in to the admissions portal.

Check PGP 2020 WAT, GD & PI Shortlist– https://mdigurgaon.unifyed.com/

WAT, GD & PI Important Dates 2020

Applicants will be called for attending the GD and PI rounds in February and March 2020.

GD-PI Cities

The Group Discussion and the Personal Interview rounds will be conducted in the following cities.

Kolkata

Mumbai

Gurgaon

Bangalore

Hyderabad and

Chennai

Shortlisting Process for WAT-GD PI

Applicants will be shortlisted for the Written Analysis Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview based on the CAT score. The institute accepts only CAT (Common Admission Test) scores, a popular national-level management exam conducted by the IIMs.

Is there a sectional cut-off for MDI Gurgaon?

Yes. Candidates will be selected for the next stage based on overall and sectional CAT percentiles.

What are the factors determining the cut-off?

The total number of applicants for a PGP course.

Intake Capacity.

The number of candidates to be shortlisted for the course.

CAT percentile of candidates.

What was the previous year cut-off for PGPM/PGP-HR/PGP-IM?

The MDI Gurgaon does not release the definitive cut-off for the selection process. Usually, candidates with a 93 to 95+ CAT percentile get shortlisted for the WAT-GD PI round.

What is the second stage or WAT, GD-PI stage of the admission process?

The second stage of MDI Gurgaon’s PGP admission consists of three rounds.

Written Analysis Test (WAT) Group Discussion (GD) Personal Interview (PI)

WAT Process– The WAT is the first round of the second stage admission process. Selected candidates are required to submit a Written Analysis on a topic given by the institute. Analysis & Conceptual Clarity and Grammar, Spelling & Presentation are the parameters to grade the WAT process.

The Group Discussion will be conducted on the Interview day. Candidates will be part of a group of 5 to 6 candidates. The evaluation will be based on the Group Behavior, Content and Subject matter.

The final round of this stage is the Personal Interview round. The evaluation will be conducted on three parameters.

Communication Analytical Ability and Personality Profile.

Final Weightage Component

The final merit list will be prepared based on the CAT percentiles, Application Score and WAT, GD and PI scores.

Application Score components include Class 10th & 12th Scores, Academic Diversity, Gender Diversity and Work Experience.

CAT 2019 Score 55% Application Score 15% WAT-GD and PI 30%

How will I select the preference of PGP programmes?

The shortlisted candidates are required to submit their preference order of programmes amongst PGPM, PGP-HRM and PGP-IM in the prescribed format at the time of WAT-GD-PI.

Applicants cannot make any changes in their preferential order after submitting the form.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MDI Gurgaon Admissions 2020-22

Read More