IMT Hyderabad Final Campus Placements 2019: Highest Salary upto 17.33 LPA

The Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Hyderabad has released the final placement report for the 2017-19 batch. The placement percentage stood at a record 98.7 per cent for this batch. More than 100 recruiters were on campus to select candidates for their company.

The lowest salary offered for all specializations increased by Rs. 1 Lakh from 2018. The highest salary offered in Marketing, Finance and Analytics also saw a significant rise. The average salary also increased from Rs. 6.7 Lakh to Rs. 7.17 LPA.

Quick Stats

Total Recruiters 103 Companies Highest Salary Offered Rs. 17.33 LPA Average Salary Offered Rs. 7.17 LPA Median Salary Rs. 6.57 LPA Percentage of Offers 98.7% Offers Per Company 2.33 Top 10 Average CTC Rs. 15.54 LPA

Function-wise Offers

The Marketing roles received 58% of the offers, the highest of all. The function-wise roles under the Marketing include Assistant Manager, Sales Manager, Business Development Manager, Area Supply Manager, Knowledge Management, Global Business Development, Executive – II, Manager- Sales & Marketing and Wealth Manager.

25% of the offers went to the Finance roles, the second-highest of all. The function-wise roles under Finance are as follows.

Financial Associate, Associate Credit Manager, AVP- Financial Planning Division, Relationship, Retail Bank Branching Manager, MT-International Portfolio and Tax Consultant-I.

There were 11% offers for the Operations roles that include functions like Team Manager

Associate Product Manager, Associate Manager-Local Operations, Associate Manager- Risk, Containment Unit and Associate Analyst in the NBS.

Human Resource and Analytics functions each received 3% of the total offers.

Sector-Wise Offers

The highest percentage of offers,43%, were made from the BFSI sector. This is followed by the Consulting and the Retail & E-Commerce sectors, each offering jobs to 17% of students. 6% of students received offers from each Real Estate and Pharma & Healthcare sectors.

The Manufacturing sector companies offered jobs to 4% of students while the IT & Consulting sector offered 3% of the total jobs.

The lowest offers received by the IMT Hyderabad students were from Conglomerate and other sectors, the total of both being 4 % (2% each).

2017-2019 Batch Placement Summary

The highest, lowest and average CTC for all specializations are as follows.

Highest CTC offered in LPA.

Marketing- 17.33

Finance- 14.90

HR- 6.50

Analytics- 7.00

Operations- 8.76

Lowest CTC Offered in LPA.

Marketing- 6.00

Finance- 6.00

HR- 6.00

Analytics- 6.50

Operations- 6.00

Average CTC (in LPA)

Marketing- 7.93

Finance- 7.69

HR- 6.25

Analytics- 6.72

Operations- 6.82

Top Recruiters

Amongst a total of 103 companies, the following were the leading companies that were on campus for the 2017-2019 batch.

Amazon, Anand Rathi, Berger Paints, Blue Star Limited, Chola Risk Services (Murugappa Group, Coffee Day Beverages, Cogoport, Colgate Palmolive, Concentrix, Corporate Catalyst India, Cyber Optic Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Deloitte, Devyani Food Industries Ltd, Envision, ESSAR, Euromonitor, Federal Bank, FedEx, Finamigo Consultants, Finitiatives Learning India Pvt Ltd (FLIP), Guardian Capital Investment, Hansa Research Group, HDFC Bank, HDFC Limited, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., HIL Limited, IBM, ICICI Asset Management Company(AMC), ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential, IKEA, IMT Alumni Association, Infiniti Retail Limited(Croma), Kamineni Hospitals, Karvy, L & T Ltd, Laqshya Media, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance, MedPlus, Mindtree, Novartis, OYO Rooms, Radio BIG FM, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd, Tata Capital, Tata Tele and Business Services, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Think & Learn (Byju’s), Tresvista Financial Services, UltraTech Cements, WNS, Youplus and Zomato.

