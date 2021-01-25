2021: MBA Entrance Exams other than CAT

For candidates aspiring to build a career in the domain of business management, the MBA entrance exam serves as the gateway. Seeking admissions in the Indian B-schools the question that ponders is about the important MBA exam for which the aspirant should appear.

Here are some of the MBA entrance exam that an aspiring student must keep in mind for entry into an Indian B-school.

IIFT 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) exam on January 24, 2021. The exam will be a computer-based test that will be for a duration of two hours.

The IIFT exam offers admissions to the candidates in the MBA – International Business programme at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in the Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada campuses. Currently the IIFT Delhi campus has a strength of 258 seats and the IIFT Kolkata campus has 253 seats.

TISSNET 2021

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences hosts TISSNET, a national level MBA entrance test for admission to the various postgraduate course offered by the institute. The TISSNET MBA entrance exam date is February 20,2021.

Candidates aspiring for MA in HRM & LR (Human Resources Management and Labour Relations) can fill the application form till January 25,2021. The TISSNET MBA entrance test will be conducted in an online mode. The MA progrmme offered at TISS is at par with the top management institutes in India.

CMAT 2021

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency on the February 22 and the February 27. The registration for the same can be done online till January 22,2021.

The CMAT entrance exam is conducted for admissions to the MBA/PGDM 2021-23 programme in the management institutes approved by the AICTE in India.

The CMAT 2021 test provides the MBA aspiring candidates opportunities in more than 1000 Business Schools in India. In 2020, around 74,672 candidates appeared for the CMAT test.

NMAT by GMAC

The NMAT 2021 conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is a national level MBA entrance test conducted for admissions to the NMIMS university and other reputed B-Schools in India.

The additional registration for the NMAT exam ends on January 31,2021. The NMAT exam will start from February 2 to February 8, 2021. The NMAT 2021 exam is candidate friendly as it is designed considering the convenience of the test takers.

The aspirants are given a choice to select the preferred date during the testing window and self-schedule the test, appointment date, time and venue considering the availability of seats at each test centre.

MAT 2021

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) conducted by All India Management Association (AIIMA) is a gateway to the MBA/PGDM courses offered in over 800 B-schools in India. Along with the CBT and the PBT mode, the MAT exam will also be offered in an IBT mode, that is a home-proctored internet-based test, considering the COVID-19 situation prevailing.

The MAT CBT exam will be held on the February 20 and the PBT exam will be conducted on March 6, 2021. The MAT exam is organised four times a year – February, May, September and December.

