IIM Kozhikode: Fostering “Business Leadership”

Every organisation needs a sense of direction to be steered towards success. As the old story goes, a billionaire was once asked, “what was that one thing that made you successful?” He reasonably answered in 2 words, saying, “Good Decisions.” So now the question is, how can you make these good decisions? Again, answering in a single word, the man responds with “experience.” And how are you supposed to get the right sort of experience? The answer was, “Bad decisions.” But the factor here is not how many bad decisions you make; it’s about that one good decision that you made that changes the course of your life. Leadership is a quality that comes from experience, comes from wisdom as opposed to knowledge.

Leadership is often an underrated quality, which, in turn, massively contributes to the collective success of an organisation. Leadership in business is the capacity of a company’s management to set and achieve challenging goals, take fast and decisive action when needed, outperform the competition, and inspire others to perform at the highest level they can. It can be challenging to place a value on leadership or other qualitative aspects of a company versus quantitative metrics that are commonly tracked and much easier to compare between companies. Leadership can also speak to a more holistic approach, as in the tone a company’s management sets or the culture of the company that management establishes.

Individuals with strong leadership skills in the business world often rise to executive positions such as CEO (chief executive officer), COO (chief operating officer), CFO (chief financial officer), president, chairperson & more.

The PGP-BL is a one-year, full-time residential programme with integral elements, a global immersion module, constant industry engagement and placement assistance. It is no longer about just being academically brilliant; it is equally important to have a direction for your company's brilliance and vision.

The PGP-BL is a one-year, full-time residential programme with integral elements, a global immersion module, constant industry engagement and placement assistance. The programme is structured to have five terms of 8 to 9 weeks.

Here are 8 reasons why you should consider a 1 year PGP – Business Leadership programme @IIM Kozhikode:

The institution is ranked among the Top 5 IIM as per the latest NIRF India Rankings 2020: Management and as Top 3 IIM as per The Week-Hansa Research survey 2020. Numbers surely don’t lie, and these ranks are a testament to the institution’s quality of education. The coursework is rigorous and relevant, encouraging practical application. At its core, the PGP-BL programme has an academic instruction capsule that provides young professionals with a condensed/intense dosage of domain knowledge in all the critical and essential aspects of the business. When it comes to leadership, practical knowledge is vital because it gives you a detailed understanding of any business.

The PGP-BL is specially crafted to combine academic instruction with global exposure and deep sensitisation to critical aspects of leadership and responsible business, fashioned through a development regime that enables personalised learning and reflection. Business studies combined with the right leadership development is the mantra for every person who aspires to be a future CEO or COO of a company. The course focuses precisely on that very skill set.

This programme aims to provide the industry with ‘on a platter’, well-rounded managers with solid leadership potential-capable, confident, multi-dimensional, empathetic, mindful, and values-centric future leaders who can hit the ground running. You can only gain the right kind of experience from people who themselves are trained and experienced in their fields. The education you receive heavily depends on the mentors you are associated with. With IIM, you can be at ease for the same.

The PGP-BL programme has a capstone module that includes a structured orientation to the critical attributes of ethical and responsible business management and leadership. Via this model, there is a constant check and assessment of your growth in the module and keeps you constantly checking to perform consistently.

IIM Kozhikode is a diversity leader for bringing 54% women into its flagship MBA programme in 2013 & 2020, 30% women among faculty and 40% women on the IIMK Board of Governors. The world demands leaders who have a broader horizon regarding world issues and the correct representation. A good leader is generally a person who welcomes diversity with open arms. IIM Kozhikode has actively endorsed that diversity in its students.

IIM Kozhikode was the first B-School in Asia to pioneer interactive learning programmes for working executives through satellite delivery systems in 2001. It has also featured in the QS World University Rankings 2020, with the top hundred universities in thought leadership. It was also the first IIM to articulate a vision for India in 2047. All these achievements are a testament to the brilliance IIM Kozhikode endorses in its students as well.

The First IIM to anticipate the multi-disciplinary approach of NEP 2020 and to commence a two-year, full-time MBA in Liberal Studies and Management, a full-time MBA in Finance and a PhD (Practice Track). When it comes to keeping up with the trend, IIM Kozhikode has successfully managed to do it in the past and does it better than most institutions in the country.

Institutions like IIM have been known to produce some of the best business brains in the country. Academic brilliance is something everyone would associate an IIM with. However, certain intangibles that this institution provides go a long way in a person’s life. IIMs build on your communication and, most importantly, leadership skills. Getting in contact with industry leaders and learned scholars who have been in the field for decades with an amalgamation of fresh ideas from academically brilliant students is a rare combination that helps to boost your management skills. As we have mentioned earlier, leadership is something that comes from experience and wisdom, not just knowledge.

Thus, the one-year PGP-Business Leadership program serves all the relevant skills required to kickstart your ambition of heading a business or a company.

