IIM Kozhikode’s New Courses to excel in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.

IIM has been offering exceptional learning experience to young professionals from different corners of the country. With a tremendous approach to polish the skill set of students, the institution has yet again come up with unique learning opportunities for eminent students.

In a recent update, IIM Kozhikode will now be offering expert courses in AI, Blockchain and Design to selected students. The unique programme has been launched to tackle the growing demands of the country.

The three executive courses have been equipped with an advance curriculum, offering learning experience to students interested in the domains of AI, Design and Blockchain.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kozhikode has launched the three executive programmes to offer tremendous solutions for ever-evolving conditions and requirements of customers in different domains.

The institution will be offering advanced management certifications in transforming customer experience with Artificial Intelligence and the same certification in blockchain for fintech along with design creation and process knowledge.

An advanced certificate will also be provided in services and supply chain transformation.

The institution has collaborated with organisations like WileyNXT for curriculum and course design. The programmes mainly target the professionals in the spheres of technology, marketing, data, and supply chain.

Therefore, the certificates for the programme will be provided jointly by the IIM institution and the collaborating body, along with an executive alumni status to the participating students. The programme has been scheduled in January 2021.

Programme Details

The programme will be conducted for 8 months.

The classes will be conducted by industry experts specific to the domain, industrial mentors and others in a masterclass set up for enabling a business context to the classroom

Candidates with a minimum of 2-year work experience will be made eligible for the course

The application form has been made available on wileynxt.com

For the selection process, a pre-assessment test will be conducted

The curriculum will be delivered through virtual means. However, the students would also be required to visit the IIM campus as a part of the immersion programme

The three courses have a fee structure of Rs. 2 lakh each

The institution has come up with these three unique programmes due to the hike in demand for the same by industrial experts and organisation. Artificial intelligence and blockchain possess the capability to transform and mould several sectors of the industry.

Both techniques provide exceptional security to the existing sectors and their organisation. The global pandemic has intensified the rise of internet discrepancy along with privacy complications. Therefore, skills like these are boon to the industries.

The institution has made the best use of the prevalent situation, thus, promising better skill set and opportunities to the students.

