How to Prepare for CAT 2022 | Syllabus, Exam Pattern & Study Plan by Ronak Shah

Whether you are a B.com / BBA / BA / Engineering student or from diverse streams like Law, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Medical Science, etc., Master of Business Administration (MBA) helps you in faster Career growth. Even if you are an aspiring Entrepreneur, Management Education from a reputed B-school will definitely help you shape your personality and build the right Perspective.

When we talk about Good B-schools in India, names like – IIMs, FMS, S P Jain, JBIMS, IITs, etc., come on the top. All (or Most) of the Top B-school shortlist the candidates based on One Exam score, i.e. CAT. Yes, CAT is accepted by more than 50 Top rated Management colleges in India, and hence, scoring well in CAT 2022 becomes inevitable.

So, let’s understand everything about CAT 2022 and how to start the preparations for the same.

CAT 2022 Paper pattern & Syllabus

CAT 2022 will be a 3 Hour long exam consisting of 100 questions, divided into 3 sections:

1] Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehensions (VARC)

2] Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretations (LRDI)

3] Quantitative Ability (QA)

(FREE Video Links for all the Quant and LR-DI topics are provided in this article)

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section consists of the Questions Based on Passages, Para-jumbled, Paragraph Summary, Odd One out and few other topics. Regular reading with coverage of diverse topics helps in mastering this section.

Logical reasoning and data interpretation are definitely the sections that troubles most test-takers, as there is no defined syllabus for this section. The puzzles and the Case-lets, which have been asked in the past, keep changing. Following are some of the Areas, which will be important for the CAT 2022 LR-DI section:

# Observation & Calculations based DI

# Reasoning Based DI

# Games and Tournament

# Maximization Minimization Problems

# Arrangements & Team Selection

# Family Tree/Relations

# Games & Puzzles

One really needs to practice the right set of questions to gain the necessary confidence to score well in this section. You can definitely check some of my free videos (Link provided below) to start the preparations for this section.

FREE LR-DI Sessions (Download Unacademy App and Unlock it with Code SHAH10 to watch these free sessions. It is a very simple process and hardly take 60 seconds)

https://www.unacademy.com/a/Lakshya-Batch-CAT-IPMAT-Complete-Course-of-LR-DI-by-Ronak-Shah

The quantitative Ability section of CAT 2022 will be mainly based on the concepts studied till class 10th. Very few questions will be asked based on the Advance Maths topics like Permutations, probability, Functions, Progressions, etc. The important Areas of Quantitative ability are listed below:

# Number Systems, Divisibility, remainders, factorials

# Algebra

# Arithmetic

# Geometry

# Modern maths

If you are a Non-engineer or a Non-Mathematics background student, you can start your preparation by mastering the Basics of Maths concepts (Please check the following link for the FREE YouTube videos on basics of Maths which covers all the topics)

Link for Basics of Maths:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLh-uxFrOdsq_-WMM8AmeAF4vpWy2UWVbe

After completing the above videos, you can start with the Topics listed above. Once again, I have created a Playlist of Free QA Videos (on YouTube, under the name Lakshya 1.0). Access all of them using the following link:

Link for FREE Quantitative Ability (QA) Videos on YouTube:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLh-uxFrOdsq82jNrWo5Nuf1HIG3KYT32o

If you like my videos, don’t forget to share it with your friends and also join my TELEGRAM GROUP using the link provided below:

https://t.me/Unacademy_RonakShah

Ronak Shah

Ronak Shah is the Founder of Proton Training Solutions, Pune, and also an acclaimed Educator for Quantitative Aptitude, Logical reasoning and data Interpretations Subjects on Unacademy CAT Channel on YouTube. Ronak Sir has more than 13 years of Training experience for exams like CAT IPMAT XAT SNAP CMAT and other MBA and BBA entrances. Sir has trained more than 20,000 students in this period through Online and Offline Sessions. Ronak shah has also appeared for CAT many times and scored 99 percentile in the Quant section.

To get tips & guidance on CAT preparation 2021, Join: CAT Exam 2020-21 Preparation, Exam Dates, Results & Discussion – PaGaLGuY

Read More