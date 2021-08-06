Providing International Exposure for Inculcating a Global Mindset, Ft. IMS Ghaziabad

In the contemporary globalised and interconnected world, more and more executives need to perform “global work.” Global work can be defined as interacting across different cultures and markets, and it can be done either virtually or in person. This entails dealing with complexity as the context changes on several levels and at varying speeds. Added to this is the interdependence or ambiguity that exists when operating in different locations.

With the commencement of the new academic year to realise our ambitious goals to upgrade our benchmarks and enhance academic quality while reinforcing the values, we require a collective and collaborative effort, teamwork, and constructive dialogue. We have integrated with the world through improved diversity in our programs and augmented networks that foster multilateral exchanges with panorama for creativity and innovation.

It is not just enough to know about a particular country in this expanding world with sharp boundaries. A global mindset is increasingly crucial to surviving in this competitive business world, where every economy and business is interconnected. Thus knowledge of international markets is vital. The importance of international exposure has become more significant than ever due to the increase in small and medium-sized enterprises (MSEs) being involved in businesses overseas and the increase in cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

Global exposure makes students more sensitive to different cultures and makes accepting cultural diversity readily. Moreover, it helps students to learn geographically transferable skills. At IMS Ghaziabad, several initiatives have been taken in this direction. A novel initiative- “Special Talk Series” comprising of deliberations in five different aspects, namely, Global Talk Series, Expert Talk Series, Corporate Talk Series, Alumni Talk Series, Entrepreneurial Talk Series, has been started in IMS Ghaziabad for our budding managers with the twin-pronged objectives in mind; firstly, to cater to the needs of holistic development & academic excellence of our PGDM students and secondly providing an opportunity to our students to learn from the experience of eminent industry stalwarts, prominent academicians and entrepreneurs from India and abroad. This talk series empowers the students to understand the latest trends and challenges of the corporate world that will help them visualise their goals and set their future in the industry.

To further broaden the horizons of our students, we have partnered with reputed Global experts to collaborate with us as Adjunct Faculty for three subjects. Also, 6 students have grabbed coveted international placements.

We move ahead with an aim to strong foot-hold and deeply engrave IMS Ghaziabad as a globally acclaimed brand in India.

