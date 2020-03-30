How is life at IIM Kozhikode (IIMK)?

IIMs are one of the most premier management institutes in India, and IIMK is no different. What, however, makes IIM Kozhikode so special is its vibrant culture that is draped with nature’s blanket all around.

IIMK, the fifth IIM to be founded, isn’t only about quality education, it is also about many other things such as a campus surrounded with lush greenery, a culture full of smart people, an epicenter of diversity and gender equality, a culture for the energetic, a culture that teaches people to never give up, and last but not the least- fun and friendships. IIMK is all about making memories- so you come here and be a part of it.

What makes IIMK so special?

IIM Kozhikode, just like other management institutes, thrive for excellence and provide quality education to the students. However, the education system and the life inside the campus isn’t necessarily a boring one. The listed below points summarize the life inside the campus and why should one be a part of it.

Education: Education tops the chart in this list. IIMK was ranked as the 6 th premier institute amongst all the IIMs by the NIRF. And its very true. The university offers management education through research, workshops, corporate meetings, fests, live training, and etc. Backwaters, one of the most famous fests in IIMK aims to bring all the corporate and scholars together to help students engage, interact, and follow a path that could help them understand their leadership and entrepreneur skills.

There is a lot more about IIMK and its campuses. But the most important of all is- students here go through a journey of self-discovery and self-growth while being a part of the life IIMK has to offer.

