How is the executive MBA program in Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode?

IIMs are all about proper management training and quality education. IIMK, one of the prestigious management institutions in the country, promises to offer the same. The institution provides one of the best management programs in the country, notably the executive post-graduate program.

Candidates willing to get enrolled in the program have to compete against several others and meet the eligibility criteria set up by the institution. Once they qualify all the rounds with good scores, they would get a call from IIM with the admission offer.

IIMK and its executive program

The entrepreneurial sector is highly competitive today. With the rise in small to medium-sized organizations, there has been an increase in demand for good entrepreneurs or management professionals with strong leadership qualities. And why wouldn’t it be? After all, the success of an organization or a business depends on its leader.

The crucial factors that determine the success of a business often depend on the right decision making, proper planning, and a good leadership approach. These things make it clear that the bar to entrepreneurship has been raised in recent times. And that’s where IIMK comes into the picture.

The EMBA, or the executive program at IIM Kozhikode, is one of the first management courses in India to be certified by AMBA. Through this program, IIMK promises to impart proper education/ training to the students and prepare them for this highly competitive world. The academics, the syllabus, the corporate training and discussions with real-world CEOs/ entrepreneurs help students sharpen their skills and develop a proper approach.

Eligibility criteria

To get selected for the course, one must meet the following eligibility criteria set by the university:

The candidate must have a minimum of three years of working experience in the related field.

The candidate must have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% of the aggregate score.

Candidates with 75 percentiles in CAT or 650 scores in GMAT get a direct interview call from the institution; others who have qualified the above-mentioned exams are required to seat for the EMAT examination.

The last round is a personal interview round, which also is a difficult round to crack through since several other equally qualified candidates competing for the same.

Opportunities

The Executive Post-Graduate Program or EPGP is a two years course that imparts education on areas such as business, finance, operations, management, marketing, strategy and planning, corporate culture, human resource management, Information Technology, and several other related fields.

It is a program that is aimed at working professionals and executives who are looking to magnify their knowledge in the domain. After the course completion, enough opportunities open up for the candidates. Candidates with the degree from IIMK are generally in high demand both in the public and Private sector.

Conclusion

The EPGP program in IIMK comprises of rigorous curriculum and training sessions to help students prepare better during the entire course duration. Students can also utilize the library, IT center, and other facilities provided by the institution to make the best out of their course.

