IIM Ahmedabad Recruitment 2020: Apply for Manager/Chief Manager and Academic Associate Posts on iima.ac.in

IIM Ahmedabad Recruitment 2020

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is seeking for candidates to hire for the post of Manager / Chief Manager and Academic Associate posts. The deadline to submit the application form is 17th February 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

It is always compulsion for all the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by IIM and they are:

For the post of Manager/Chief Manager – Placement Office – It is necessary that the candidate should not be more than 50 years of age. Candidate should be post graduate or masters in any one of the fields from Business Administration, Psychology, Sociology, Human Resource, Communication and Education. Candidates must have at least ten years of experience in the relevant field including the 8 years of experience in overall supervision. Candidates must have served in the 7th CPC – GP level 10 or above for at least 5 years or should have drawn equivalent pay in the private sector. Candidate should be willing to travel and must have led the team.

For the post of Academic Associates – Candidates with less than 30 years of age will be preferred for this post. It is necessary for the candidates to be first class post graduate degree in any discipline. But should have the minimum 2 years of work experience in areas like Business Policy, Communication, Management in Agriculture, Information Systems, Economics, Finance and accounting, Marketing, Organizational Behaviour, Human Resource Management, Production & Quantitative methods, Public System and Educational innovation. Candidates selected for this post will be eligible to receive the salary between INR 25,000/- to INR 37,000/- as per the qualification and experience will be paid. There will be no other allowances in addition to the salary only TA will be provided for the official tours.

Interested candidates must visit the official online website which is https://www.iima.ac.in/web/iima for the complete recruitment details and filling the application form.

