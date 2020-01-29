BECIL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Surveyor and Programmer posts on becil.com; Check Details here

BECIL Recruitment 2020

Broadcast Engineering Corporation of India Limited (BECIL) is seeking for eligible candidates to hire for the post of Surveyors and programmers in Delhi Development Authority, DDA. Candidates who are interested can visit the official website and apply online till 17th February 2020.

Important Dates:

Interested candidates should note the following important dates as mentioned by BECIL:

The online application process begins from 27th January 2020

The last date to submit the application form is 17th February 2020

Application Procedure:

Candidates should follow the below mentioned steps to submit the application form for the post open in BECIL:

Candidates should visit the official website of BECIL, www.becil.com .The application form would need to be downloaded from the website and print out should be taken.

Candidates can obtain the hard copy of the application from direct from the office of BECIL.

The application form should be filled accurately as there will be document verification round.

Candidates should attach the two self-attested copies of important documents like educational qualification and experience certificate.

The application fees would need to be paid in the form of Bank Challan made in favour of BECIL.

Candidates should submit the application form to the Deputy General Manager – HR

The application form along with the document copies should reach to below mentioned address before 17th February 2020.

BECIL’s Corporate Office: C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida -201307

Important Details:

It is necessary for the candidates to have a diploma or possess a National Trade certificate in Surveying from any recognized university for the post of surveyor. Candidates selected would receive the salary of Rs 19000 per month

It is mandatory for the candidates to have an engineering degree from any recognized university for the post of programmers. Candidates selected would receive the salary of Rs 31000 per month.

Also read, BECIL Recruitment 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="BECIL Recruitment 2020 For Electrician, Lineman 4000 Posts | BECIL Vacancy 2020 - 8वीं, ITI पास" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vhfYza11w48?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More