IIM Lucknow Recruitment 2020 for Senior Nursing Assistant Posts, Check Last Date to Apply @iiml.ac.in

Vacancies for the post of Nursing Assistant with IIM Lucknow

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow is one of the most well-known educational institutes in India. In order to keep up with it is high quality standards, IIM Lucknow conducts recruitment rives periodically for selection of the best candidates for the available vacancies.

There is now an extremely important update for all the candidates who are looking to start a career with the IIM Lucknow. As per the latest notification published by IIM Lucknow on 20th December 2019, applications have been invited from interested candidates for the post of Senior Nursing Assistant under IIM Lucknow Recruitment 2020.

As per the notification, the applications must be sent through post only. As the application process has already started from 20th December 2019 and will close on 20th January 2020.

As per the notification, 2 vacancies are available for the post of Nursing Assistant under IIM Lucknow Recruitment 2020, wherein 1 vacancy belongs to ST category candidate and 1 post is meant for a candidate from unreserved category.

Candidates must send their applications in prescribed format along with the copies of their educational certificates, experience certificates, caste certificates and other important documents. Applications must be sent through registered post, speed post or courier.

All the documents, along with the application must be placed inside a sealed cover with “Application for the post of Senior Nursing Assistant” written at the top in bold.

The package shall be addressed to the Officer on Special Duty, Indian Institute of Management, Prabandh Nagar, Off Sitapur Road, Lucknow-226013.

The last date for receipt of applications is 20th January 2019. Any applications received after the cut-off date will not be considered under the IIM Lucknow Recruitment 2020.

Candidates should, therefore, take into account any possible postal delays and should, therefore, submit their applications as soon as possible.

Any applications without the documents or not in the specific format will be rejected right away without any intimation. Selection of the candidates will be based on their knowledge of nursing and clinical procedures, for which a written test will be conducted. Candidates can be placed at IIM Lucknow or its Noida campus as per the requirements.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the official website for IIM Lucknow Recruitment 2020?

Answer: official website for IIM Lucknow Recruitment 2020 is www.iiml.ac.in

Question: How many vacancies are available under IIM Lucknow Recruitment 2020?

Answer: vacancies are available for the post of Nursing Assistant under IIM Lucknow Recruitment 2020, wherein 1 vacancy belongs to ST category candidate, and 1 post is meant for a candidate from unreserved category.

Question: What is the last date to apply for the ongoing recruitment campaign?

Answer: applications must reach the institute by 20th January 2020 through the post.

Question: To whom should the application be addressed?

Answer: applications should be sent to Officer on Special Duty, Indian Institute of Management, Prabandh Nagar, Off Sitapur Road, Lucknow-226013.

