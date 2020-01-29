DSSSB Group B and C 2020 Recruitment: Apply for 296 Jr Steno, Jr Assistant and Other Posts on dsssbonline.nic.in

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    DSSSB Group B and C 2020 Recruitment: Candidates can apply for 296 Jr Steno, Jr Assistant and Other Posts on dsssbonline.nic.in.

    DSSSB Group B and C 2020 Recruitment

    Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is looking for candidates to hire for various posts at Group B and C Level posts. The vacancy is open for different posts like Junior Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier, Store Keeper, Care taker, Fee Collector/Sub Inspector/Auction Recorder, Assistant Bacteriologist and Technical Assistant.

    Important Dates:

    Candidates must note the below mentioned important dates released by DSSSB:

    • The online application process starts from 28th January 2020.
    • The deadline to submit the application form is 27th February 2020.
    • The application fees to be paid online is Rs 100/- to be paid till 27th February 2020. Women and reserved category candidates need not pay the application fees.

    Vacancy Details:

    Candidates can note the following vacancy released by DSSB:

    Post Name and department Number of Vacancies Post Code
    Junior Stenographer (English), Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd 2 94/20
    Junior Stenographer, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board 16 100/20
    Junior Assistant, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd 24 95/20
    Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd 18 96/20
    Store Keeper, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd 6 97/20
    Caretaker, Ch. Brahm Prakash Government Engineering College 1 98/20
    Fee Collector/ Sub Inspector/ Auction Recorder, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board 131 99/20
    Assistant Bacteriologist, Delhi Jal Board 7 101/20
    Technical Assistant (Beauty culture), Department of Training & Technical Education 1 102/20
    Technical Assistant (Architecture), Department of Training & Technical Education 3 103/20
    Technical Assistant (Information Technology Enabled Service & Management), Department of Training & Technical Education 4 104/20
    Technical Assistant (Garment Fabrication Technology, Department of Training & Technical Education 2 105/20
    Technical Assistant (Commercial Art), Department of Training & Technical Education 1 106/20
    Technical Assistant (Digital Electronics), Department of Training & Technical Education 3 107/20

    Candidates interested in this recruitment exam can visit the official website www.dsssbonline.nic.in for the complete recruitment details.

