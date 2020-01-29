DSSSB Group B and C 2020 Recruitment: Apply for 296 Jr Steno, Jr Assistant and Other Posts on dsssbonline.nic.in
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is looking for candidates to hire for various posts at Group B and C Level posts. The vacancy is open for different posts like Junior Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier, Store Keeper, Care taker, Fee Collector/Sub Inspector/Auction Recorder, Assistant Bacteriologist and Technical Assistant.
Important Dates:
Candidates must note the below mentioned important dates released by DSSSB:
- The online application process starts from 28th January 2020.
- The deadline to submit the application form is 27th February 2020.
- The application fees to be paid online is Rs 100/- to be paid till 27th February 2020. Women and reserved category candidates need not pay the application fees.
Vacancy Details:
Candidates can note the following vacancy released by DSSB:
|Post Name and department
|Number of Vacancies
|Post Code
|Junior Stenographer (English), Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd
|2
|94/20
|Junior Stenographer, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board
|16
|100/20
|Junior Assistant, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd
|24
|95/20
|Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd
|18
|96/20
|Store Keeper, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd
|6
|97/20
|Caretaker, Ch. Brahm Prakash Government Engineering College
|1
|98/20
|Fee Collector/ Sub Inspector/ Auction Recorder, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board
|131
|99/20
|Assistant Bacteriologist, Delhi Jal Board
|7
|101/20
|Technical Assistant (Beauty culture), Department of Training & Technical Education
|1
|102/20
|Technical Assistant (Architecture), Department of Training & Technical Education
|3
|103/20
|Technical Assistant (Information Technology Enabled Service & Management), Department of Training & Technical Education
|4
|104/20
|Technical Assistant (Garment Fabrication Technology, Department of Training & Technical Education
|2
|105/20
|Technical Assistant (Commercial Art), Department of Training & Technical Education
|1
|106/20
|Technical Assistant (Digital Electronics), Department of Training & Technical Education
|3
|107/20
Candidates interested in this recruitment exam can visit the official website www.dsssbonline.nic.in for the complete recruitment details.
