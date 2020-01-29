DSSSB Group B and C 2020 Recruitment: Apply for 296 Jr Steno, Jr Assistant and Other Posts on dsssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB Group B and C 2020 Recruitment

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is looking for candidates to hire for various posts at Group B and C Level posts. The vacancy is open for different posts like Junior Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier, Store Keeper, Care taker, Fee Collector/Sub Inspector/Auction Recorder, Assistant Bacteriologist and Technical Assistant.

Important Dates:

Candidates must note the below mentioned important dates released by DSSSB:

The online application process starts from 28th January 2020.

The deadline to submit the application form is 27th February 2020.

The application fees to be paid online is Rs 100/- to be paid till 27th February 2020. Women and reserved category candidates need not pay the application fees.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates can note the following vacancy released by DSSB:

Post Name and department Number of Vacancies Post Code Junior Stenographer (English), Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd 2 94/20 Junior Stenographer, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board 16 100/20 Junior Assistant, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd 24 95/20 Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd 18 96/20 Store Keeper, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd 6 97/20 Caretaker, Ch. Brahm Prakash Government Engineering College 1 98/20 Fee Collector/ Sub Inspector/ Auction Recorder, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board 131 99/20 Assistant Bacteriologist, Delhi Jal Board 7 101/20 Technical Assistant (Beauty culture), Department of Training & Technical Education 1 102/20 Technical Assistant (Architecture), Department of Training & Technical Education 3 103/20 Technical Assistant (Information Technology Enabled Service & Management), Department of Training & Technical Education 4 104/20 Technical Assistant (Garment Fabrication Technology, Department of Training & Technical Education 2 105/20 Technical Assistant (Commercial Art), Department of Training & Technical Education 1 106/20 Technical Assistant (Digital Electronics), Department of Training & Technical Education 3 107/20

Candidates interested in this recruitment exam can visit the official website www.dsssbonline.nic.in for the complete recruitment details.

Also read, DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="DSSSB Recruitment 2020 | DSSSB 2020 Vacancy | DSSSB Group B and C Bharti 2020 - All India Jobs" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pd8eQpiyGJo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More