IIFT MBA results 2019 to be Declared Today on iift.nta.nic.in, Check for More Details here

IIFT MBA results 2019

The results for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) 2020 MBA exam is expected to get declared today by the National Testing Agency. Candidates appeared in this IIFT 2020 exam can download their result from the official website of IIFT.

It was official declared that the IIFT result for this year will be declared today, 13th December 2019. The exam was held on 1st December 2019 across the country in 41 cities and 86 centres. The total number of people registered for the examination were 39,752.

The officials of IIFT have decided it earlier that the result will get declared on 11th December 2019 whereas it got postponed to 13th December 2019. Candidates can check the final answer key released on the official web page.

The official website to get more important details on the IIFT 2020 exam and download the result is www.iift.nta.nic.in . Candidates must go through the below written instructions to download the result.

Steps to download IIFT MBA results 2019:

Visit the official website of IIFT as mentioned above.

Click on the link, ‘IIFT MBA results 2019’ on the home page.

A new web page will appear on the screen.

Enter the details asked for and click on submit button.

Check the result displayed on the screen.

Take print out of the IIFT 2020 admission result for future use.

The IIFT computer-based online exam will have multiple choice objective type questions. The duration of the IIFT 2020 exam will be 120 minutes.

Candidates qualifying in the examination will get admission in the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada campus.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IIFT MBA Result

Also read, NTA IIFT 2020 Answey Key.

<noscript><iframe title="IIFT Result 2020 || NTA IIFT Result 2020 | IIFT Entrance Exam Result 2020 | NTA IIFT MBA Result 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/n1iW00Sgqtk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

IIFT MBA results 2019 to be Declared Today on iift.nta.nic.in, Check for More Details here was last modified:

Read More