MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2020 Released on educationportal.mp.gov.in, Check Details here
The time table for MP Board Class 10th 2020 exam has been released by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Students appearing in this exam can download the time table released on the official website of MP Education Board.
Students can find complete details of the exam here in this article. The MP Board Class 10th exam starts from 3rd March 2020 and will end on 27th March 2020.
The official website to get more details on the exam and schedule is http://educationportal.mp.gov.in/ .
MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2020:
|Dates
|Name of the Subjects
|March 3, 2020
|Second and third language general, Sanskrit
|March 5, 2020
|NSQF
|March 7, 2020
|Social Science
|March 9, 2020
|Third language Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi
|March 12, 2020
|Mathematics
|March 16, 2020
|Science
|March 19, 2020
|Second and third language general, English
|March 23, 2020
|First language special Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu
|March 27, 2020
|Second and third language general, Hindi
Steps to download the MP Board Class 10th 2020 exam time table:
- Visit the official website as mentioned above.
- Click on the “MP Board Class 10th 2020 Time table” link on the home page.
- Open and download the PDF file.
- Take a print of the exam schedule for future reference.
Students appearing the class 10th MP board exam must keep themselves updated with the official website of MP Education Board.
Also read, MP Board 10th Exam 2020.