MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2020 Released on educationportal.mp.gov.in, Check Details here

The time table for MP Board Class 10th 2020 exam has been released by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Students appearing in this exam can download the time table released on the official website of MP Education Board.

Students can find complete details of the exam here in this article. The MP Board Class 10th exam starts from 3rd March 2020 and will end on 27th March 2020.

The official website to get more details on the exam and schedule is http://educationportal.mp.gov.in/ .

MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2020:

Dates Name of the Subjects March 3, 2020 Second and third language general, Sanskrit March 5, 2020 NSQF March 7, 2020 Social Science March 9, 2020 Third language Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi March 12, 2020 Mathematics March 16, 2020 Science March 19, 2020 Second and third language general, English March 23, 2020 First language special Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu March 27, 2020 Second and third language general, Hindi

Steps to download the MP Board Class 10th 2020 exam time table:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “MP Board Class 10 th 2020 Time table” link on the home page.

2020 Time table” link on the home page. Open and download the PDF file.

Take a print of the exam schedule for future reference.

Students appearing the class 10th MP board exam must keep themselves updated with the official website of MP Education Board.

