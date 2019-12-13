HomeEngineering Articles
    • MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2020 Released on educationportal.mp.gov.in, Check Details here

    MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2020: Students can download the exam schedule released on educationportal.mp.gov.in.

    MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2020

    The time table for MP Board Class 10th 2020 exam has been released by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Students appearing in this exam can download the time table released on the official website of MP Education Board.

    Students can find complete details of the exam here in this article. The MP Board Class 10th exam starts from 3rd March 2020 and will end on 27th March 2020.

    The official website to get more details on the exam and schedule is http://educationportal.mp.gov.in/ .

    MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2020: 

    Dates Name of the Subjects
    March 3, 2020 Second and third language general, Sanskrit
    March 5, 2020 NSQF
    March 7, 2020 Social Science
    March 9, 2020 Third language Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi
    March 12, 2020 Mathematics
    March 16, 2020 Science
    March 19, 2020 Second and third language general, English
    March 23, 2020 First language special Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu
    March 27, 2020 Second and third language general, Hindi

    Steps to download the MP Board Class 10th 2020 exam time table:

    • Visit the official website as mentioned above.
    • Click on the “MP Board Class 10th 2020 Time table” link on the home page.
    • Open and download the PDF file.
    • Take a print of the exam schedule for future reference.

    Students appearing the class 10th MP board exam must keep themselves updated with the official website of MP Education Board.

