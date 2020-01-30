NTA CMAT and GPAT 2020: Question Paper and Response Sheet Available on cmat.nta.nic.in and gpat.nta.nic.in

NTA CMAT and GPAT 2020

National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the question paper and candidate response sheet for CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020.

Statistics:

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) was conducted in 107 cities in 32 States by NTA on 28th January 2020. It has been reported that around 50,747 candidates have been registered for GPAT 2020 and around 74,486 candidates have been registered for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020. Both the examination was held on the same day – 28th January 2020.

It should be noted that the candidates can check the question papers with responses from the 29th January 2020 till 02nd February 2020. The link will be activated till 5:00 pm on 02nd February 2020.

Therefore, candidates are advised to download and save the question paper and responses as soon as possible as it will not be available later.

The results for both the papers GPAT 2020 and CMAT 2020 are expected to be declared on 07th February 2020.

Candidates who appeared for the test on computer-based test on 28th January 2020, can check the same on the official website. The official websites are https://cmat.nta.nic.in and https://gpat.nta.nic.in.

Challenges:

Candidates can challenge the responses if they are not satisfied with the provisional answer keys. They would need to fill the form and pay the processing fees of Rs 1000/- per question. The processing fees charge can be paid through any of the online mode. It should be noted that this provisional charge is non-refundable.

The decision on the challenge on answer key by National Testing Agency will be final and no other communication will be entertained further. The final answer key will get released after considering all the challenges and the result may be published on 07th February 2020.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for all the updates related to exam.

