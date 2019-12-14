IIFT Result 2020 Declared at iift.nta.nic.in, Steps How to Download Scorecard Check here

There is crucial information for all the candidates who had appeared for the IIFT MBA IB Entrance exam. The application process for the IIFT MBA IB Exam 2019 started on 9th September 2019 and ended on 25th September 2019.

Hundreds of thousands of students applied for the IIFT MBA IB Exam 2019. Admit cards were made available on 19th November 2019 only for those students who had completed the registration process successfully.

This year, the IIFT MBA IB Exam 2019 was conducted by National Testing Agency on 01st December 2019. Ever since the examination got over, candidates have been eagerly waiting for any updates regarding the final result.

IIFT MBA IB Exam 2019: Important Dates

Date Event Commencement of online registration process 9th September 2019 Closure of online registration process 25th September 2019 Admit Card released for IIFT MBA IB Exam 2019 19th November 2019 IIFT MBA IB Exam 2019 1st December 2019 Result announced for IIFT MBA IB Exam 2019 13th December 2019 Group Discussion and Personal Interview To be announced

Now, finally, there is an important announcement regarding the IIFT MBA IB Exam Result 2019. As per the latest information published on the official results website of NTA.

Candidates who had appeared for the IIFT MBA IB Exam 2019 must therefore log-on to the official results website of IIFT @ iift.nta.nic.in.

Here, the candidates will be able to check their results based on their log-in credentials. It is advisable that the candidates download a copy of their IIFT MBA IB Exam 2019 for future reference.

As per reports, as the examination pattern for IIFT MBA IB Exam 2019 changed this year, the cut-off for selection is expected to be between 110-120 marks out of 300.

Only those candidates who have scored the qualifying marks in the IIFT MBA IB Exam 2019 will be selected for the Group Discussion and Personal Interview Stage which will be conducted by IIFT.

The dates for the interview and GD will be published on the official website of IIFT later on. Therefore the candidates must check the official portal regularly.

How to download the IIFT MBA IB Result 2019

Log-on to the official results website of IIFT @ iift.nta.nic.in.

Now, choose a mode of log-in, i.e. through a password or through the date of birth.

On the next screen, enter your relevant details and click on the submit button.

Download your scorecard along with IIFT Result and take a printout for future reference.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – IIFT Result 2020

Question: On which website has the IIFT MBA IB Result 2019 been declared?

Answer: Candidates must log-on to the official results website of IIFT @ www.testservices.nic.in to download their scorecard.

Question: When has the result been released?

Answer: The result has been released by NTA on 13th December 2019.

Question: What is the expected cut-off for the IIFT MBA IB Exam 2019?

Answer: The cut-off for selection is expected to be between 110-120 marks out of 300.

Question: When will the GD and PI stage commence?

Answer: Details regarding the GD and PI stage of the selection process will be released later on by IIFT.

