NTA IIFT 2020 Answey Key Released, Raise Objections till 5th December

National Testing Agency has released the question paper and answer key of the IIFT MBA (IB) 2020 entrance examination on 3rd December 2019 on its official website.

The candidates who have turned up for the IIFT MBA 2020 entrance examination can visit the official website of NTA to check and download the answer keys.

NTA had conducted IIFT MBA (IB) entrance examination for the first time online mode on 1st December 2019, at various centers.

The entrance examination was held through a Computer Based Test mode. Of total the 39,752 candidates registered, 35,435 candidates had appeared for this competitive exam.

NTA has started the challenge facility for IIFT Answer Key 2020, on the official website of NTA. Candidates are required to enter the application number and date of birth or password to download or challenge it, Candidates can make use of IIFT 2020 MBA IB entrance exam answer key to calculate the score in the exam.

Candidates are required to match answers from the key and the allocated as per the marking method.

IIFT 2020 Exam Analysis

The candidates can use the IIFT Answer Key to evaluate an estimated score of their marks. The candidates who succeed this round, are called for a second round which comprises further assessments such as a Written Skill Test, Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) for admission in 420 seats in the IIFT MBA IB program.

IIFT 2020 answer key Dates IIFT MBA (IB) 2020 exam date 1st December 2020 Release of IIFT 2020 provisional answer key 2nd December 2020 Challenge in IIFT 2020 answer key starts from 3rd December 2019 Last date to challenge the answer key is 5th December 2019 (up to 11:50 PM) Declaration of IIFT 2020 result 11th December 2020

How to Estimate Score using IIFT Answer Key 2020

The answer key for IIFT 2020 entrance exam can be utilized by the candidates to calculate their possible IIFT 2020 score. The estimation of marks is to be done as per the marking method.

Step 1: First, you have to download the IIFT question paper, answer key, and response sheet.

Step 2: Once step 1 is done, you have to cross-check your response with that provided in the answer key.

Step 3: You need to add marks for a correct answer and deduct marks for a wrong answer.

The following marking method is to be followed:

Name of the Topic Marks for a correct answer Marks for an incorrect answer Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension +3 marks -1 marks Quantitative Aptitude +3 marks -1 marks Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation +3 marks -1 marks General Knowledge +1 marks -0.5 marks

IIFT 2020 Analysis and Expected Cut Off

As per the students’ review and analysis released by the various coaching institute, IIFT 2020 exam was easier than the last two years. Overall, the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section was easy and the Reading Comprehensions were not as lengthy as it used to be in the previous year exam format.

In Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation section, questions from Data Interpretations were easy, while the Logical Reasoning sets were a bit difficult. Quantitative Aptitude section was long as usual.

Candidates can check the expected cut off for IIFT 2020 based on the exam analysis from the table below.

Name of the Section Number of questions Sectional Cutoff Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 35 27 – 30 Quantitative Aptitude 25 9 – 10 Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation 30 12 – 14 General Knowledge 20 3.5 – 4.5 Overall 110 105 – 108

How to Download IIFT 2020 Answer Key?

Candidates can download IIFT 2020 official answer key online by following the instructions as provided below.

Step 1: Click on the link in NTA official website to download the IIFT answer key 2020.

Step 2: Provide your login details.

Step 3: Click on the “Sign-In” button to submit the login details.

Step 4: On submitting the login details, candidates can download their answer key.

Objection in IIFT MBA (IB) Answer Key 2020

NTA accepts an objection from the candidate in the IIFT 2020 answer key if they are not satisfied with the option marked in it. Candidates can choose as many questions for which to wish to submit an objection. It is to be submitted by online mode only through IIFT 2020 login. Candidates also have to submit the proof for the objection raised.

Objection Fee: Candidates need to pay the following amount for the objection fee:

Rs. 1000 per question challenged

Mode of Payment: Online mode through net banking/ credit card/ debit card.

Refund of objection fee: NTA will refund the amount of the objection fee if it is found to be correct.

How to Submit Objection in IIFT 2020 Answer Key?

To submit the objection, candidates need to go through the instructions as provided below.

Step 1: Click on the direct link in the official website of NTA

Step 2: Next, the candidates have to log in by entering their application number and either password or date of birth.

Step 3: Submit the login details and then on the next screen, your dashboard will appear.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Challenge Answer Key’ button and then you will see 110 Questions IDs in the sequential order.

Step 5: Now, differentiate the answer key with that of challenging the option. ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option (s)’ is the answer key for IIFT 2020 and if you wish to challenge the option, you have to select the respective option.

Step 6: Next, click on the ‘Save your Claim(s)’ and move to the next screen in which the options as challenged by you will appear.

Step 7: Select the ‘Choose File’ option and upload the necessary document in proof of the option challenged.

Step 8: Click on ‘Save your Claim and pay fee’ and pay the required amount of objection fee by online mode.

With all these crucial information about IIFT answer key 2020 and how to challenge it, sit back and calculate your marks. We hope you made it! All the best!

NTA IIFT 2020 Answey Key Released, Raise Objections till 5th December was last modified:

Read More