UPSC NDA/NA 2 Result 2019 Announced on upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link to Download here

UPSC NDA/NA 2 Result 2019

The UPSC NDA/NA 2 Result 2019 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC. Candidates appeared in this UPSC NDA/NA 2 exam can download their results from the official website of Union Public Service Commission.

The result was declared on 12th December 2019. The written examination for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (II) 2019 was on 17th November 2019. Candidates can check the UPSC NDA/NA 2 result by visiting the official website.

The result can also be checked through the direct link mentioned below. The qualified candidates from the written examination will be able to appear for the interview round by the Services Selection Board – SSB of the Ministry of Defence.

The official website to get more essential details about the NDA exam and download the written exam result is www.upsc.gov.in .

Steps to check UPSC NDA/NA 2 Result 2019:

Visit the official site of UPSC as mentioned in the paragraph above.

Click on the “UPSC NDA/NA II Result 2019” link present on the home page.

A new PDF page will get open where candidates would be able to check their result.

Download and save the result page.

You can also take a print out of the result for future reference.

The direct link to download the result is here, UPSC NDA/NA II Result 2019

The course for which the UPSC NDA/NA 2 exam is being held will start from 2nd July 2020. One need to submit the original certificates of age and educational qualification at the time of SSB interview.

This UPSC NDA/NA 2 recruitment exam is being held to fill up total of 415 posts out of which National Defence Academy will have 370 posts and Naval Academy will have 45 posts.

<noscript><iframe title="UPSC NDA & NA 2 Result 2019 : Cut off, Marks by UPSC | How To Apply for SSB Interview Date" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oY0DbCOEPw8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

