IFMR Full-time and Part-Time Courses: Check the IFMR Advantage and Placement Opportunities

The Institute for Financial Management and Research or IFMR is amongst the foremost Business Schools of South India. The institute started as a non-profit organization in 1970 at the Gateway of South India, Chennai.

The distinguished founders envisioned the need to render futuristic management education for the 21st Century and came together to establish the Graduate Business School.

Since then, the institute has been always striving to provide the best management training. This is exhibited in the relocation of the campus from Chennai to Sri City, an SEZ in Andhra Pradesh.

IFMR started awarding the Post Graduate Diploma in Management in the 1980s. The achievements and high quality of the PGDM curriculum encouraged the institute to offer other full-time and part-time programmes that are now running very favourably.

Not only does IFMR provide courses for recent graduates, but it also grants development and executive programmes for all levels of working professionals.

The essence of IFMR’s management education is reflected in the associations and partnerships of the institute with big companies. The MBA course also sheds insights on the employability factors with the placement opportunities.

Courses offered by IFMR GSB

2-years MBA: The flagship programme of IFMR is the 2-year full-time MBA programme. Students can select their specialization interest from the 8 fields of Management. The mandatory Internship programme of 8-10 weeks duration is also integral to the MBA course of this institute.

PhD Programme from Madras University

Krea University PhD Programme: IFMR GSB under the aegis of Krea University offers a full-time residential and research programme in Doctor of Philosophy (PhD). The areas of specialization available under the PhD Programme include Organisational Behaviour & Human Resource Management, Strategic Management, Finance, Information Systems & Data Science, Economics, Marketing, Operations and Management.

Certificate Programmes: The IFMR Graduate School of Business awards 6 Certificate programmes under the Executive Education initiative. The certificate programmes are conducted for a short duration. These courses are offered in specific management domains.

The courses designed for the working professionals are Introduction to Banking, Digital Marketing Course, Supply Chain Management, Six Sigma Green Belt, etc.

Management Development Programmes: The Management Development Programmes or MDPs courses are delivered in the unique method, with both practitioners and academicians conducting the MDP classes. Businesspeople learn the practical applications of the relevant managerial domains that will help them to further their career growth in the future. Be it the public organizations or private companies, IFMR has conducted the MDPs for both sectors. The MD programmes are specifically devised to align with the emerging trends in the industry.

Offering a range of Programmes that covers the fields of Finance, Economics, Marketing, Human Resources, Operations, Banking and many more, IFMR aims to provide quality management education to executives of all seniority levels.

Executive MBA: IFMR GSB’s Executive MBA programme is specifically offered to the L&T Construction professional executives. It is a flexible programme that offers the participants to continue their work while pursuing the course. The tailor-made programme can be completed in 3 years. Classes for the Executive MBA are conducted for 1 week in every trimester at both Sri City campus and the online WebEx platform. The online platform is made available at the workplaces of the participants.

Part-Time Data Science Certificate Programmes: IFMR offers 4 Data Science certificate programmes ranging from Primer to Advanced and Post Graduate Certifications. The Data Science certificate courses have been ranked amongst the “Top Ten Data Analytics Programs” in the country.

Placement Opportunities

IFMR students get the following advantages when it comes to Placement opportunities.

IFMR GSB has is well-linked to the Corporate World in terms of networking and physical location.

Since Sri City is a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) area, the location offers exposure to multiple MNCs.

Students get the guidance of acclaimed faculty members who have taught management courses at the international level.

The IFMR Graduate School of Business receives Corporate support in the forms of internship opportunities in the top companies and the guest lectures from industry leaders.

The Placement Committee of IFMR GSB conducts workshops, seminars, corporate interactions, job-mapping, etc activities regularly.

IFMR’s effective coordination in all corporate events, including the implementation of the MOUs serves as a holistic collaboration.

Hundreds of top companies, both national and international, have recruited IFMR graduates in the past. The partial list of the recruiters include big brands such as Bajaj FinServ, Accenture, Bank of America, Chola MS, Care Risk Solutions, Deloitte, EY, HDFC, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase & Co, KPMG, Morgan Stanley, SBI, Standard Chartered, Reuters, Royal Bank of Scotland and many more companies and organizations.

IFMR has facilitated the Summer Internships of the MBA students in well-known corporations such as the Reserve Bank of India, JLL, Ernst & Young, Reliance Retail, Morgan Stanley, Toshiba, HSBC, Paterson Securities, JP Morgan & Chase, Equitas, Credit Suisse, Royal Bank of Scotland, CRISIL and Marico among plenty others.

