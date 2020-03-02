FIIB Delhi Placement Opportunities: Check 2017-19 Report, Process here

The Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) is a premier institute of management located in the national capital Delhi. Since its establishment in 1995, FIIB has been marching towards providing quality and industry-relevant business education in the country.

FIIB Delhi has been able to do this over the past 25 years through the flagship 2-years Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Programme. The PGDM degree is equivalent to an MBA degree and has received the approval of AICTE. But how can we determine the calibre of FIIB’s PGDM course?

One way to analyse and assess the distinction of FIIB’s education and impact is by looking into the Placement opportunity and report. Like any other report, the Placement Report reveals a lot about the employability of an institute’s students and reflects the standard of education of the B-school. Here’s everything you need to know about FIIB Delhi’s Placement Report and Process.

The latest placement report published by FIIB Delhi consists of the data for the 2017-19 batch.

A total of 145 companies visited the FIIB campus and offered 141 jobs to the students of this batch. The 2019 placement record stands at 96.5 % as opposed to the 2018’s 94% record. Both highest and average salary package numbers also rose sharply in 2019.

The highest offer of 2017-19 batch stood at Rs.19.43 Lacs as compared to 2016-18’s 15.25 Lacs. Similarly, the average package number increased from Rs. 5.65 Lacs in 2018 to Rs. 5.85 Lacs in 2019.

Quick Facts: PGDM 2017-2019 Batch Placement

Total Companies 145 New Recruiters 71 Batch Strength 174 Highest Salary Offered Rs.19.43 Lacs Average Salary Rs.5.85 Lacs Number of Double Offers 10 Gender Diversity Female-39.4% Male-60.6% Work Experience Range 0.5 – 5 Years Highest Offer Sector Consulting and Research 13.1%

Industries opted by 2017-19 Batch Students

The Manpower Consulting & Research industry was the most preferred choice of the students as 19 students opted for this sector. This was followed by 14 students opting for E-Commerce and IT/ITES respectively and 13 choosing the BFSI sector.

Profiles Offered

The following profiles were offered on the FIIB campus. Analytics and Digital Marketing profiles witnessed a sharp rise from 2018. 53.9% of students in this batch chose the specialization in Marketing.

Research

Sales

Marketing

Digital Marketing

Finance

Analytics and

Operations

Leading Recruiters for 2017-19 Batch

The top companies visiting the Fortune Institute of International Business’ campus for recruitment purposes are as follows.

Amazon, HDFC, Colgate, ITC, Indigo Airlines, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, OYO, FedEx, Moody’s, Berger Paints, S&P Global, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Godrej and E&Y.

FIIB Delhi Placement Process

The FIIB Delhi’s Placement Process begins from September of the academic year. Interested organizations or recruiters send their job postings to the FIIB-Career Management Centre (CMC) for advertisement purposes within the campus. After this process, most companies prefer to interact with the final year MBA students and organize conduct a Pre-Placement Talk (PPT). This is usually held in October.

The placement process begins by November every year. The FIIB-CMC then assigns the date and time to all the participating companies for the selection process. The whole process for recruitment must be carried out in the allotted time frame.

The organizations can also select and invite the candidates whose CVs they find interesting for the shortlisting process even before visiting the campus. Companies can also conduct written tests, Group Discussions and Interviews. Students can expect job offers from December.

Past Recruiters

The following companies have provided placement opportunities to FIIB Delhi students in the past.

Aditya Birla Group, Amul, Apollo Tyres, Bisleri, ABP Group, Bajaj, Ericsson, Hinduja, EY, ITC, Hindustan Times, Kotak Mahindra, Reliance, Naukri, Jio, OYO Rooms, PayUMoney, Federal Bank, Groffers, Pepsico, Colgate, Citi Bank, Deloitte, ICICI Bank, Berger Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Edelweiss, Axis Bank, Nestle’s, Moody’s and many more leading companies.

