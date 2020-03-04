IFMR GSB: Life at IFMR

The origin of the Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR) Graduate School of Business dates back to 1970 when it was established as a non-profit organization in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Now, it is a premier B-school situated in the new campus in the Sri City area of Andhra Pradesh that is 80 km away from the old campus in Chennai. The institute offers many full-time and part-time programmes in the new campus. the facilities, location, nearby areas and amenities reflect the life of any educational campus.

Everybody has a distinct idea about campus life. The life of an MBA student is not limited to books and IFMR’s campus ensures it.

Check the facilities of IFMR classrooms, hostels and the library and find out the nearby areas of interest below.

Campus Facilities

The IFMR Sri City campus is an eco-friendly area.

It is surrounded by natural greenery, ensuring the students enjoy nature around the campus.

A Simulation Lab that enables live feeds of the real trading on NSE.

Modern Classrooms with high-tech equipment.

Student Interaction Zone.

3 Air-conditioned residential towers with recreational lounges and other facilities.

Student Lounges: The academic block of IFMR houses the large student lounge. There are other recreational lounges where students can relax, chill and enjoy playing table tennis and other indoor games.

Open Air Theatre

Fitness Centre

Sports Facilities: IFMR facilitates student’s participation in both indoor and outdoor games. The institute flaunts indoor table tennis, badminton, basketball, futsal, football courts. The college also boasts cricket nets and the open grounds for athletics purposes.

Salon and Convenience Store: This is a unique aspect of the Krea University Campus. The convenience store and a salon are located within the campus premises so that the students have access to everything they need at proximity.

ATM: The 40-acre campus also consists of ATMs for the provision of the students.

The Academic and Non-Academic Clubs of IFMR hosts several monthly events.

Multiple Cultural Festivals.

24/7 CCTV surveillance to ensure a safe and secure campus.

Library: Library is the fundamental aspect of any college or university. The IFMR Library collection includes more than 30 thousand books on different genres and subjects. Be it Management or Social Sciences, the H.T. Parekh library of IFMR contains books on every topic.

Besides the subject books, students get access to hundreds of Journals in the print form and over four thousand e-journals in the form of Online databases. The library also stays open till 9 pm from Monday to Friday.

The OPAC facility allows searching and browsing of the books, reading materials of the library within seconds. Since the IFMR campus is a technology-friendly campus, the Library also houses CD-Roms and DVDs for Audio and Visual materials.

Dining Hall: The modern dining hall can house up to 400 students at a time.

Campus Food: The menu here is diverse and not monotonous. Students get breakfast, lunch, evening snacks and dinner. Students can also buy a variety of food from the two snack counters.

Hostel: Every hostel room is housed with essential amenities such as bookshelf, mattress, bedsheets, study table, pillows, wardrobe, and a chair. Each room also has an attached, well-equipped bathroom.

Students can also retreat to the common, separate for girls and boys residential lounges whenever they feel like. The hostel premises are furnished with a TV room, cloakroom, refrigerator and microwave oven and laundry room.

Places of Interests near IFMR Campus

The following areas of interest are located near the IFMR Sri City Campus.

Tada Falls

Pulicat Lake, Coromandel Coast, Andhra Pradesh

Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh

Sriharikota Rocket Launch Station

