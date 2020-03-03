IFMR MBA in HR: Is it worth?

Of the many specializations of an MBA degree, the Human Resources Management forms one of the most integral parts of the programme. Even in a company or organization, the hiring, development and reinforcement rely on the HR.

After all, both the management and development of a company rests on the shoulders of an HR manager. If you are interested in pursuing an MBA with specialization in Human Resources Management, it is important to have the stamp of a management institute that will guarantee your development.

The Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR) in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh is one such institute that is both: a leading MBA college and offers specialization in the HRM.

It is a top MBA college of South India and recently ranked 45th in the ‘Best Management Institutes of India’ by the NIRF, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. It is one of the hundred management institutes to feature in the national-level ranking.

IFMR’s HR specialization consists of both Human Resources Management and Operational Behaviour area of study. All students of the IFMR GSB study some core management subjects related to OB & HR in the first year of the MBA programme.

MBA candidates are free to choose the area of specialization amongst 7 areas of studies in the second year. More and more candidates are opting for the HR and Operational Behaviour electives with each passing year.

How good is IFMR for the HR?

The IFMR Graduate School of Business has certain advantages when it comes to the HR specialization. The benefits are as follows.

Students get to learn about Operational Behaviour along with HR in IFMR. It is a unique clubbing of two interdependent domains that are not found in most top MBA

The HR department boasts preeminent faculty members.

IFMR offers a wide range of electives to choose from in Human Resources.

IFMR graduates go on to handle crucial HR roles in many reputed companies.

HR students get good salary packages in the summer internship and final campus placement process. The average Salary Package is usually around 8 to 9 Lacs per annum.

The Sri City location of IFMR helps the students to get many Internships and Live Projects in the HR domain.

The HR students maintain a high record when it comes to the placements.

What are the main courses of Operational Behaviour and HR?

The main elective courses under this domain are as follows.

Leadership

Counselling

Performance Management System

Creativity and Innovation

Journey to Self

HR & Analytics

Other elective subjects option include Competency-Based Recruitment and Selection, Learning and Development, Fundamental of Human Relations and Labour Laws, Corporate Transformation, HR Issues in M & A and Cross-Cultural Management.

Top HR Recruiters

Companies that offer Summer Internships to IFMR’s HR students are PepsiCo, Alstom, Visteon, Pfizer, AZL, Rubix Solutions among others.

Is it worth pursuing HR from IFMR after paying Rs 14 Lacs as fees?

As per some students of IFMR, it is not worth pursuing HR from IFMR. According to the IFMR students, the number of students opting OB & HR from IFMR is low. If we also compare the average salary with a total fee of Rs. 14 Lacs, it does not appear as a very lucrative option.

Nonetheless, everything depends upon the interest and hard work of the student. A good student will always end up with a good salary package. Rest assured, IFMR has the means and provides the students with enough opportunities.

