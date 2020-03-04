Do 70 percentile candidates have chances of getting into IFMR?

IFMR Graduate School of Business is accepting applications for the 2020-2022 MBA batch. It is a top MBA college located in the Sri City Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Andhra Pradesh. The MBA programme of IFMR is a 2-year full-time residential programme that focuses on 8 areas of management.

The excellence and quality of IFMR’s MBA programme are reflected in the achievements and the amazing placement record of the previous batches.

Unlike many other leading management institutes, IFMR clearly states the minimum eligibility cut-off for the second stage shortlisting process.

Accepted Scores and Minimum Cut-off

All applicants of the IFMR MBA programme must have a valid scorecard of the competitive examinations. IFMR will accept CAT 2019, XAT 2020, CMAT 2020, GMAT and GRE scores for the selection process. The cut-off for all standardized tests is as follows.

CAT- 75

XAT– 75

CMAT- 85

GMAT- 85

GRE- 85

Does IFMR shortlist candidates with 70 percentile?

Even though IFMR clearly states the cut-offs, the scores of the aforementioned entrance tests are not the sole criterion of the second stage selection. IFMR mainly follows a profile-based selection and also considers the following factors.

Candidates must have consistent Academic Performance till the last qualifying degree (Undergraduate/ Masters Degree)

A minimum of 60% marks from 10th standard to Bachelor’s Degree is a requirement.

IFMR also considers the work experience of the candidates.

Relaxation of minimum eligibility cut-off depends on the profile of the applicant. Thus, if a candidate has an excellent academic record and proven work experience, IFMR can consider applicants with 70 percentile. Nonetheless, the chances of this happening are very meagre.

What is the minimum eligibility criteria for IFMR MBA?

Apart from the above-mentioned parameters, IFMR considers a few other factors.

IFMR Graduate School of Business imposes an age limit for MBA Admissions. Only applicants who are born on and after 1st January 1993 and on or before 31st December 2000 are eligible to apply for the Post Graduate Programme.

IFMR follows two rounds of MBA

Candidates must also possess a Bachelor’s degree. The open university degrees/ distance learning degrees also qualifies as a full-time degree.

Last Date of Application (for General Round)– 3rd March 2020

