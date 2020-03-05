IFMR GSB 2019-20 Placements Summary: Highest Salary at Rs. 18.80 Lacs and Highest Stipend at 1 Lac

HomeMBA Articles
    The Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR) Graduate School of Business is a top private B-school positioned in the strategic SEZ of Andhra Pradesh- the Sri City.

    The institute offers an MBA degree that ranks amongst the best MBA degrees of South India. Recently, the institute released the latest placement report for the 2019 and 2020 MBA batch.

    The placement figures of any B-school reflects the essence of the management programme and the exposure of the course. Whether the number of companies visiting the campus increases or decreases every year also says a lot about the B-school.

    Based on the latest placement and internship reports, we will try to find out how good is IFMR in terms of employability and opportunities in terms of placements.

    Final Placement Highlights for the 2017-19 Batch

    IFMR’s MBA batch of 2017-19 comprised of 239 students. The MBA class acquired a 100% placement record whilst seizing many coveted roles in the Final Campus Placement. More than 55 companies offered high profile roles to the IFMR students.

    The Navaratna PSU Corporate offered the highest CTC of Rs. 18.80 Lacs. The average salary package of the MBA 2019 batch, Rs. 8.70 LPA, is an increase from the CTC offer of the previous batch.

    Key Takeaways of 2017-19 Placements

    Total Companies with Offers 59
    Highest Salary Offer Rs. 18.80 Lacs
    Median CTC Offer Rs. 8.50 Lacs
    Top 10% Average CTC Rs. 13 Lacs
    Top 25% Average CTC Rs. 11.70 Lacs
    Top 50% Average CTC Rs 10.50 Lacs
    Top Sector with Offers BFSI

    Function-Wise Roles

    The highest function-wise offers,68% of the 239 offers, were for the Finance roles. This was followed by the Sales & Marketing roles at 14% of the total offers and 12% function-wise offers each for the Tech Consulting and Analytics domains.

    Sector-Wise Offers

    The BFSI sector companies offered the highest number of roles to the IFMR MBA students. The BFSI sector accounts for 61% of the total sector-wise offers.

    The second-largest sector to offer niche roles to the IFMR students was the IT/ITES, with 15% offers. 12% of the total of 59 offers came from the Business Consulting sector. E-commerce and other sectors accounted for the rest 12% of the offers.

    Top Recruiters

    The partial list of top companies offering eminent roles to the IFMR GSB management students.

    • Accenture
    • Morgan Stanley
    • RBS
    • EY
    • Honeywell
    • Infosys
    • HSBC
    • Barclays
    • Decathlon
    • Deloitte
    • Cognizant
    • JPMC among many others.

    2018-2020 Batch summer Internship Highlights

    IFMR GSB also released the Summer Internship Report for the 2018-2020 batch. Like the final placement record of the 2019 batch, the 2020 batch also registered a 100% placement record. A total of 47 organizations proposed illustrious internship roles to 187 students of the batch.

    The highest stipend secured by a student stood at Rs. 1 Lacs. The previous average stipend number also saw an increase from Rs. 30 thousand to Rs. 32 thousand for the 2020 batch.

    Top Companies to offer Summer Internships include Royal Bank of Scotland, Credit Suisse, HSBC, SBI Capital Market, Morgan Stanley, Reserve Bank of India, Deloitte, JP Morgan & Chase, Ernst & Young, CRISIL, Marico and Decathlon.

