MDI Gurgaon Summer Placement Report 2019-2021: Highest stipend Rs. 3.20 Lacs

MDI Gurgaon has published the Summer Placement Report of the PGPM and PGP-HRM batch of 2019-2021. The Summer placement report covers data for overall 299 students, 239 students of PGPM and 60 students of PGP-HRM courses.

A total of 85 companies visited MDI Gurgaon to select candidates during the Summer Placement process. Amongst them, 30 companies visited the MDI campus for the first time. The latest average stipend offered is a sharp 10% increase from the previous year.

The highest stipend offered to a student is Rs.3.20 Lacs whereas the average stipend offered of the entire batch stands at Rs. 2.31 Lacs. The most number of offers,111, was made in the Sales & Marketing domain, followed by 52 in Strategy and Operations and 42 in the field of Finance.

The competence of MDI students is reflected in the fact that 99.7% of students got a 6-digits stipend offer.

Note- All the aforementioned and below-listed stipend amount is for the total duration of the summer internship.

Quick Facts: PGPM and PGP-HRM 2019-2021 Summer Placement

Total Companies 85 Highest Stipend Offered Rs. 3.20 Lacs Median Stipend Rs. 2.20 Lacs Average Stipend Rs. 2.31 Lacs Top 10 Median Stipend Rs. 3.10 Lacs Average CAT Percentile 98.2 Average Work Experience 24 months Highest Offer Sector FMCD/FMCG

Function-wise Offers & Top Recruiters

Sales & Marketing– The top FMCG companies to recruit candidates from the 2019-2021 batch were Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Dabur, Godrej Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., L’Oréal, Marico and MARS India. Top companies like Nestlé, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser were first-time recruiters. Top Pharmaceutical sector stalwarts such as Abbott, Cipla and GSK also offered coveted jobs under Sales and Marketing. The major recruiters were Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd., and Pidilite Industries Ltd. Finance– Companies offering investment banking roles comprised of top companies such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Langham Capital and Nomura. Banking, financial advisory and coveted treasury roles were offered by multiple prominent recruiters of MDI like Avendus Capital, Axis Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank and PwC US Advisory. Corporate finance roles were offered to the students by top companies like GSK Consumer Healthcare, MARS India, OYO Rooms and Sanofi. General & Management Consulting– The first time recruiters for General management & Consulting roles were Amazon, BCG and PwC India. Major conglomerates like JSW Group and Reliance Industries Ltd. visited MDI Gurgaon again for recruitment purposes. The top consulting firms offering internships include Deloitte USI, Digital McKinsey and PwC US Advisory. Human Resources– Amongst several other companies to visit and offer Human Resources positions at their companies, the big names include Aditya Birla Group, Asian Paints, Godrej Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., Marico, OYO Rooms, and Reliance Industries Ltd. The new recruiters were Diageo, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Korn Ferry, Nestlé, PhonePe, Sony Pictures Networks and Uber. Operations & Technology– The first time recruiters under Operations and Technology include Amazon, Ola and UnitedHealth Group. Other top companies like Maersk Line and Uber offered eminent roles to MDI students in their companies.

Sector-wise Offers

With 58 offers, the highest sector from where offers came for the PGPM students is FMCD/FMCG. This is quickly followed by 35 offers from the Consulting and BFSI sector.

With 33 offers from the E-commerce companies, the sector registered a 94% growth from the previous year. More than 83% of students of the PGPM batch received a stipend offer above Rs. 2 Lacs.

The most number of offers,12, for the PGP-HRM batch was made from the Automobile, Conglomerate, Energy & Logistics sector.

This is followed by the Consulting and FMCD/FMCG sector with 10 offers each. 9 offers for the PGP-HRM batch came from the Technology, Media & Telecommunication sector. More than 85% of the students received Rs. 2 Lacs and above stipend amount offers.

