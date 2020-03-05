HomeMBA Articles
  • Articles

    • BITS Pilani 2019-2021 Batch Profile and 2020 Internship Report: Highest Stipend at Rs. 2.20 Lakhs

    Posted on by Vasudha

    The “Institution of Eminence” tag by the Government of India tag to the Birla Institute of Technology and Science says everything about the quality of the institute.

    With a proven record in the field of Science and Tech, BITS Pilani is now emerging as a top college for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme.

    With the establishment of the Department of Management in 1971, BITS Pilani envisioned to develop future leaders of the management domain. And to become a future leader, one must have the hands-on experience and be able to handle the corporate pressure.

    Top institutes like BITS Pilani prepare their students through the Practice School internship initiative that is also part of the curriculum. The MBA students get to showcase their management knowledge in real-life through the Summer Internship Projects.

    Note-The placement figures are indicative of the 2018-2020 batch placements. BITS Pilani is yet to release the placement report of 2019-2021 Batch.

    MBA Specializations offered by BITS Pilani

    • Marketing
    • Human Resource
    • Finance
    • IT-Enabled Service Management
    • Engineering and Tech. Management

    Quick Facts: Summer Internship 2018-20 Batch Snippet

    Highest Stipend Offered Rs. 2.20 Lakhs
    Average Stipend Package Rs. 37,650
    Average Work Experience 18 months
    Batch Strength 58
    Gender Diversity Male- 42

    Female- 16
    Highest Function/Role Marketing (18 students)

    2019-2021 MBA Batch Highlights

    The total batch strength of the class of 2021 is 68, amongst which 44 are male and 24 are female candidates. The average work experience of the batch is 16 months. The students of the 2019-2021 batch have previously worked in the following domains among others

    • IT and Engineering
    • Management
    • Construction and Manufacturing

    Past Recruiters

    The top companies offering internship opportunities to the management students of BITS Pilani are as follows.

    • Reserve Bank of India
    • Maybank
    • Zomato
    • Tata Teleservices Limited
    • Bridgestone
    • HSBC
    • ITC
    • Big Bazaar
    • Bosch
    • SBI
    • McAfee
    • Taj
    • Toyota
    • CISCO
    • JSW
    • Bajaj Allianz
    • Siemens
    • Tata Steel
    • Mahindra
    • Schneider Electric
    • KPMG
    • Net Core
    • Lavelle Network
    • Accenture
    • Cognizant
    • Future Generali and many more top organizations.

    BITS Pilani MBA 2020-22 Admissions – PaGaLGuY

    Read Next