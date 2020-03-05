BITS Pilani 2019-2021 Batch Profile and 2020 Internship Report: Highest Stipend at Rs. 2.20 Lakhs
The “Institution of Eminence” tag by the Government of India tag to the Birla Institute of Technology and Science says everything about the quality of the institute.
With a proven record in the field of Science and Tech, BITS Pilani is now emerging as a top college for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme.
With the establishment of the Department of Management in 1971, BITS Pilani envisioned to develop future leaders of the management domain. And to become a future leader, one must have the hands-on experience and be able to handle the corporate pressure.
Top institutes like BITS Pilani prepare their students through the Practice School internship initiative that is also part of the curriculum. The MBA students get to showcase their management knowledge in real-life through the Summer Internship Projects.
Note-The placement figures are indicative of the 2018-2020 batch placements. BITS Pilani is yet to release the placement report of 2019-2021 Batch.
MBA Specializations offered by BITS Pilani
- Marketing
- Human Resource
- Finance
- IT-Enabled Service Management
- Engineering and Tech. Management
Quick Facts: Summer Internship 2018-20 Batch Snippet
|Highest Stipend Offered
|Rs. 2.20 Lakhs
|Average Stipend Package
|Rs. 37,650
|Average Work Experience
|18 months
|Batch Strength
|58
|Gender Diversity
|Male- 42
Female- 16
|Highest Function/Role
|Marketing (18 students)
2019-2021 MBA Batch Highlights
The total batch strength of the class of 2021 is 68, amongst which 44 are male and 24 are female candidates. The average work experience of the batch is 16 months. The students of the 2019-2021 batch have previously worked in the following domains among others
- IT and Engineering
- Management
- Construction and Manufacturing
Past Recruiters
The top companies offering internship opportunities to the management students of BITS Pilani are as follows.
- Reserve Bank of India
- Maybank
- Zomato
- Tata Teleservices Limited
- Bridgestone
- HSBC
- ITC
- Big Bazaar
- Bosch
- SBI
- McAfee
- Taj
- Toyota
- CISCO
- JSW
- Bajaj Allianz
- Siemens
- Tata Steel
- Mahindra
- Schneider Electric
- KPMG
- Net Core
- Lavelle Network
- Accenture
- Cognizant
- Future Generali and many more top organizations.