BITS Pilani 2019-2021 Batch Profile and 2020 Internship Report: Highest Stipend at Rs. 2.20 Lakhs

The “Institution of Eminence” tag by the Government of India tag to the Birla Institute of Technology and Science says everything about the quality of the institute.

With a proven record in the field of Science and Tech, BITS Pilani is now emerging as a top college for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme.

With the establishment of the Department of Management in 1971, BITS Pilani envisioned to develop future leaders of the management domain. And to become a future leader, one must have the hands-on experience and be able to handle the corporate pressure.

Top institutes like BITS Pilani prepare their students through the Practice School internship initiative that is also part of the curriculum. The MBA students get to showcase their management knowledge in real-life through the Summer Internship Projects.

Note-The placement figures are indicative of the 2018-2020 batch placements. BITS Pilani is yet to release the placement report of 2019-2021 Batch.

MBA Specializations offered by BITS Pilani

Marketing

Human Resource

Finance

IT-Enabled Service Management

Engineering and Tech. Management

Quick Facts: Summer Internship 2018-20 Batch Snippet

Highest Stipend Offered Rs. 2.20 Lakhs Average Stipend Package Rs. 37,650 Average Work Experience 18 months Batch Strength 58 Gender Diversity Male- 42 Female- 16 Highest Function/Role Marketing (18 students)

2019-2021 MBA Batch Highlights

The total batch strength of the class of 2021 is 68, amongst which 44 are male and 24 are female candidates. The average work experience of the batch is 16 months. The students of the 2019-2021 batch have previously worked in the following domains among others

IT and Engineering

Management

Construction and Manufacturing

Past Recruiters

The top companies offering internship opportunities to the management students of BITS Pilani are as follows.

Reserve Bank of India

Maybank

Zomato

Tata Teleservices Limited

Bridgestone

HSBC

ITC

Big Bazaar

Bosch

SBI

McAfee

Taj

Toyota

CISCO

JSW

Bajaj Allianz

Siemens

Tata Steel

Mahindra

Schneider Electric

KPMG

Net Core

Lavelle Network

Accenture

Cognizant

Future Generali and many more top organizations.

