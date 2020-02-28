NIBM Pune Summer Internship Highlights: 2019-21 Batch Profile, Previous Year Stipend, Stats

NIBM Pune will be the top preference of any aspirant searching for an apex institute providing MBA equivalent degree in Banking and Financial Services.

The first institute to offer a specialized Post Graduate Diploma in B&FS in India, the National Institute of Bank Management was founded by the Reserve Bank of India in 1969. NIBM is located in the quaint valley in Pune, Maharashtra.

The flagship MBA parallel programme of NIBM Pune, PGDM (B&FS), is a 2-year full-time AICTE recognized course disseminating knowledge of management education in banking and finance domains.

The objective of the programme is to develop a comprehensive understanding of the BFSI sector, provide ample training on analytical skills and prepare the students to face challenges in the BFSI sector.

The students prove their credibility to become a future leader in the banking and finance domains with their academic performance and ability to seize excellent placement opportunities. NIBM boasts the unbroken record of 100% placements since the commencement of the programme.

Apart from the final campus placements, students also participate in the Internship Project at the end of their 1st year. NIBM students get an opportunity to get themselves familiarized with the banking and financial sector operations through their participation in the Internship Programme.

Students also get to integrate classroom learning in real life. Such experiences come under the guidance of faculty and executives and shape the students to become exceptional in B&FS management.

The Summer Internship assignment for the 2019-21 PGDM B&FS batch is scheduled from 13th April 2020 to 5th June 2020. NIBM Pune, is yet to publish the official Summer Internship Placement Report for 2019-2021 batch.

2019-2021 Batch Profile Summary

Batch Strength 120 Highest Pre-Internship Work Experience Domain 41% in Audit & Finance Average Work Experience 17 months Gender Diversity Female- 44.16% Male- 55.83% Average Age 22 years Freshers 73.33 %

2018-2020 Internship Insights

The previous batch (2018-20) consisted of 118 students. The highest stipend offered to the batch of 2018-2020 was Rs. 56,000. A total of 21 firms offered stipends to the students. 16 internships were self-sourced and there were 39 on-campus companies for the Internship Project. Amongst the 39, 14 companies visited NIBM Pune for the first time for recruitment purposes.

Function-Wise Offers

Companies offered coveted internships to the students of the 2018-20 B&FS batch in the following functions.

Risk Management

Wealth Management

Treasury Management

Data Analytics

Asset Liability Management

Credit Management

NPA Management

Transaction Banking

Portfolio Management

Blockchain Technology

Top Past Recruiters (Internships)

Many well-known banks and brands in the BFSI sector have visited the NIBM campus to offer internships to the students. Amongst the many, following recruiters can be referred to as top past recruiters.

Reserve Bank of India EXIM Bank Axis Bank State Bank of India Federal Bank IndusInd Bank Deloitte Canara Bank Fino CRISIL HDFC Bank Catholic Syrian Bank Bajaj FinServ South Indian Bank SAS SIDBI IDBI Bank Bank of Baroda Andhra Bank.

NIBM Pune Internship Process

Students of the PGDM will be evaluated based on the Final Project Report and the overall performance. There are various parameters of the evaluation set by the NIBM to assign final marks for the Internship project.

The organizations/companies selecting students for internships will have to follow certain guidelines. Each organization must identify a mentor executive for the student who will provide regular guidance. The guidance will prove to be mutually beneficial to the organization and the student.

Every student also gets a faculty guide as a mentor who plays the role of the Facilitator and receives regular updates from the Executive Guide of the Summer Internship Organization.

Organizations are also required to ensure the availability of relevant data for the project that will facilitate the students in their assignment.

