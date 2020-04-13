Final Placement Report MDI Gurgaon 2018 – 20

The Management Development Institute, Gurgaon was established in 1973 by the Industrial Finance Corporation of India. It is one of the few most prestigious schools in India.

MDI is the first Indian business school that received international accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA) in 2005. Moreover, it is one of the few schools possessing the accreditation of the South Asian Quality Standards (SAQS). MDI has another campus in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

MDI Gurgaon offers three types of courses: Post-Graduate Programs, Executive Post-Graduate Programs, and Continuing Education Programs. MDI Gurgaon aims to cultivate thought leaders and change-makers and masters. It aims to promulgate academic excellence and continuous innovation among its students and future world leaders.

The institute motivates its students to acquire cutting-edge management capabilities as well as individual and organizational levels through their value-based education, best global practices, up-to-date research, and consulting.

With the provision of excellent education, MDI Gurgaon also ensures that its students receive the best opportunities for their entrance and unparalleled growth in the professional world.

The latest graduating 2018–2020 batch comprised 239 students in the PGPM, 60 students in the PGP IM, and 60 students in the PGP HRM. Around 129 companies participated in the placement process, with 41 new recruiters and a 9.53% increase in median salary offered to the students.

The following tables highlight the batch demographics and characteristics:

Work experience Percentage among students Freshers 36% 1–12 months 12% 13–24 months 26% 25–36 months 20% More than 36 months 6%

Industry of experience Percentage among students Marketing, e-commerce, and others 24% Banking, Financial Services, and Investment 7% Engineering, Construction, and Manufacturing 17% Consulting and Analytics 18% Information Technology and IT-enables Services 34%

Education stream Percentage among students Engineering 72% Commerce 13% Arts and Science 10% Others 5%

In addition, the average age of the students was 24 years, and the average work experience was 22 months. Moreover, 32% of the students were female, whereas 68% were male. As for the placement, 126 companies participated in the hiring process, and the median salary was INR 2,200,000.

The average salary was INR 2,205,000, and the highest salary was INR 4,000,000. The following tables summarize the placements for the batch of 2018–2020 at MDI Gurgaon.

Category Median salary (INR) Average salary (INR) Top 10 percentile 3,120,000 3,346,000 Top 20 percentile 3,004,000 3,020,000 Top 50 percentile 2,550,000 2,641,000 Entire batch 2,200,000 2,205,000

Sector No. of offers Consulting 75 E-commerce 41 Healthcare and pharmaceutical 15 Automobile, conglomerate, energy, & logistics 40 Technology, media, and communications 62 Banking, financial services, & investment 72 Fast-moving consumer goods/fast-moving consumer durables 52

Sector Prominent recruiters Sales & Marketing Airtel, AkzoNobel, Asian Paints, AstraZeneca, Bajaj Auto, BCCL, Boston Scientific, Bridgestone Finance American Express, Axis Bank, Bank of America, CRISIL Ltd., General Electric, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Bank Operations & Technology Amazon, Amway, Bridgestone, Cairn India, Capgemini, Citibank, Cognizant General management & consulting Accenture, ACT, Fibernet, Acuvon Consulting, Airtel, Bain Capability Network, Compass Group India, Deloitte USI Human resources Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, Amazon, Aon Consulting, Cipla, Cognizant

