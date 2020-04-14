Final Summer Internships Report 2019 – 2021 at MDI Gurgaon

Management Development Institute Gurgaon is one of the most prominent business schools in India. MDI has a reputation on par with that of Indian Institutes of Management. MDI Gurgaon was established in 1973 by the Industrial Finance Corporation of India.

Apart from Gurgaon, MDI also has another campus in Murshidabad, West Bengal. It is well-known that MDI is the first Indian business school receiving international accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA) in 2005. It is also one of the few schools that have been accredited by the South Asian Quality Standards (SAQS).

MDI Gurgaon offers the following three types of courses:

Post-Graduate Programs Executive Post-Graduate Programs Continuing Education Programs

MDI Gurgaon considers it crucial that its students become the thought leaders and change-makers of the future. MDI Gurgaon ensures that its students are provided an excellent education, and it ensures that its students receive the best opportunities for their entrance and unparalleled growth as professionals in a wide range of industries.

The latest graduating batch comprised 239 students in the PGPM, 60 students in the PGP IM, and 60 students in the PGP HRM. For the batch of 2019–2021, around 85 companies provided internships, with 30 new recruiters and a 10% increase in the average stipend offered to the students.

The following tables highlight the batch demographics and characteristics:

Work experience Percentage among students Freshers 37% 1–12 months 13% 13–24 months 24% 25–36 months 20% More than 36 months 6%

Industry of experience Percentage among students Marketing, e-commerce, and others 20% Banking, Financial Services, and Investment 14% Engineering, Construction, and Manufacturing 19% Consulting and Analytics 14% Information Technology and IT-enables Services 33%

Education stream Percentage among students Engineering 66% Commerce 17% Arts and Science 14% Others 3%

In addition, the average age of the students is 24 years, and the average work experience is 24 months. Moreover, 35% of the students are female, whereas 65% are male. As for the internship recruitment, 85 companies provided internships, and the median stipend offered was INR 220,000. The average stipend was INR 231,000, and the highest stipend offered was INR 320,000.

The following tables summarizes the internship placement for the batch of 2019–2021 at MDI Gurgaon.

Category Median stipend (INR) Average stipend (INR) Top 10 percentile 310,000 306,000 Top 20 percentile 300,000 300,000 Top 50 percentile 260,000 269,000 Entire batch 220,000 231,000

Sector No. of offers Consulting 45 E-commerce 40 Healthcare and pharmaceutical 31 Automobile, conglomerate, energy, & logistics 39 Technology, media, and communications 37 Banking, financial services, & investment 38 Fast-moving consumer goods/fast-moving consumer durables 68

Sector Prominent recruiters Sales & Marketing Abbott, Adani Group, Airtel, Asian Paints, Aviva India, Bajaj Auto, Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. Finance American Express, Avendus Capital, Axis Bank, BHGE, Fresenius Medical Care, GFB Great Foods Pvt. Ltd., GSK Consumer Healthcare Operations & Technology Amazon, Aviva India, Cognizant, Flipkart, Maersk Line, MARS India General management & consulting Acuvon Consulting, Amazon, ACT Fibernet, Bain Capability Network, Boston Consulting Group, Compass Group Human resources Accenture, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, AON Consulting, Asian Paints