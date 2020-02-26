MDI Gurgaon Placements Final Report 2020: Highest Salary Offered is upto 40.50 LPA

The Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon is known for its excellence amongst management colleges. Established in 1973, MDI Gurgaon has been offering quality management education, research and consulting to its students in the form of several MBA equivalent programmes.

Be it the unique curriculum or placement opportunities, MDI Gurgaon has proved to be one of the finest B-schools of the country. Not only the institute has a strong industry interface but the global perspective through international level linkage allows the MDI students to thrive in the management world.

The MDI Gurgaon is the first Indian Business school to acquire an internationally Accreditation by the Association of MBAs (AMBA), the U.K. in 2006.

The institute has released the final placement report for the 2018-20 Post Graduate Programme batch. More than 120 companies visited the Gurgaon campus for recruitment.

This year’s placements also saw a sharp 9.53% rise in the average salary offered to the students. More than 50% of the PGPM and PGP-IM batch secured a salary of Rs. 22 Lacs and above.

Advantages of studying at MDI Gurgaon

Constantly ranking amongst top 5 to 15 Business schools in India.

One of the best MBA or equivalent curriculum

Rigorous Selection Procedure

Distinguished Faculty

Eminent Alumni

International Exchange Program

MDI Gurgaon Final Placement Report (PGPM, PGP-HRM and PGP-IM 2018-20 Batch)

The final placement report comprises data for PGPM, PGP-HRM and PGP-IM courses. More than 41 new companies visited MDI Gurgaon to select candidates for their companies. A total of 126 companies offered jobs to a total of 359 students of the PGP batch.

The entire batch includes 239 students from PGPM, 60 students from PGP-HRM and 60 from PGP-IM. While the highest salary offered to a student was Rs. 40.50 LPA, the average salary offered of the entire batch stands at Rs. 22.05 Lacs.

Quick Facts: PGP 2018-2020 Placement

Total Companies 126 Highest Salary Offered Rs. 40.50 LPA Median Salary Rs. 22 Lacs Average Salary Rs. 22.05 Lacs Top 10 Average Salary Rs. 33.46 Lacs Average CAT Percentile 98.76 Average Work Experience 22 months Highest Offer Sector BFSI

Function-wise Offers & Top Recruiters

Sales & Marketing– The top FMCG companies to recruit candidates from 2018-2020 batch were Nestlé, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, ITC Ltd., L’Oréal, Marico and Mars. Top Pharmaceutical sector companies to offer sales and marketing jobs include such as Eli Lilly and Company, Fresenius Medical Care and GSK Pharmaceuticals. Like the previous year, Airtel and Godrej Industries Ltd. were the major recruiters. Finance– Companies offering investment banking roles comprised of top companies such as Goldman Sachs, HSBC STG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Langham Capital and Nomura. The top companies that visited MDI Gurgaon for the first time were Bank of America, Société Générale and State Street, etc. Banking and Treasury roles were offered by prominent companies like Axis Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and YES Bank. Students also received Corporate Finance role offers from L’Oréal, Mahindra Comviva, Mars and OYO Rooms amongst many others. General & Management Consulting– Top organizations to offer general and management consulting roles were Compass Group India and Tech Mahindra, Hinduja Group, JSW Group and Reliance Deloitte USI, McKinsey Digital and PwC US Advisory. Human Resources– Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, Amazon, ITC Ltd., Marico, OYO Rooms, and Reliance Industries Ltd. continued to offer coveted opportunities to MDI Gurgaon students. Several new recruiters with offers include Aon Consulting and Hero MotoCorp. Operations & Technology– Several top organizations such as Delhivery, Ninjacart, Amazon, Maersk GSC and Uber recruited candidates in this domain.

Sector-wise Offers

The highest number of offers, 68, for PGPM and PGP-IM came from the BFSI sector. This was followed by the 59 offers from the Consulting sector, 49 from the Technology, Media &

Telecommunication and 45 from the FMCD/FMCG. However, the highest salary was offered in the E-commerce sector. More than 50% of students received a salary offer above Rs. 22 Lacs.

For PGP-HRM, the highest salary was offered in the E-Commerce sector. The highest number of offers for PGP-HRM came from the Consulting sector (16), followed by 13 offers from the Technology, Media & Telecommunication sector. 12 offers were made from the Automobile, Conglomerate, Energy & Logistics sector. Like the PGPM and PGP-IM, more than 50 % of the students of HRM received a salary offer of Rs 22 Lacs and above.

Famous Alumni

Some of the many notable alumni of MDI Gurgaon include the following stalwarts.

Vikas Bajaj- Joint MD, Bajaj Motors Limited S B Khare- Deputy Director-General, BSNL Harsh Kumar- Exec. Director (Fin Expenditure), Indian Railways Girish Aivalli- Country Head- Food & Agri-Business Consultancy & Research, Yes Bank Yatin Pahwa- Head of Strategy, Nokia Sanjay Verma CEO –Asia Pacific, Cushman & Wakefield Saurabh Ray- Director, Business Development, Oracle India Rohit Mittal- Financial Analyst, The World Bank Purusharth Tripathi- Service Delivery Executive for Asia & AMET, HP Pradeep Malhotra- Senior Vice President S&D, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Rahul Choudhary- Vice President, Axis Bank Ltd. Ashish Agarwal- Vice President, Centrum Capital Ltd. Sreedhar Prasad- Director, KPMG Vivek Raina- Director, Asia Pacific, Oracle

