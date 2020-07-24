Final Merit list Released for TISSNET 2020

HomeMBATISSNET 2020 Articles
    TISS Mumbai is well-known for the learning experience it offers to students and the practical industry exposure for better conceptual understanding and strategy construction.

    Therefore, aspirants from different parts of the country take part in the national-level entrance examination conducted by the institution every year for its admission process.

    The institution stands on the pillar of co-operative learning and skill set development. With an exceptional learning exposure and curriculum, TISS Mumbai has been opening multiple career platforms for exceptional aspirants.

    About TISSNET 2020

    Tata Institute of Social Science or TISS Mumbai conducts TISSNET MBA entrance test every year to offer admission into postgraduate courses and programmes. Due to the prevailing health crisis in the country, the education sectors have been adopting virtual modes for conducting examinations, counselling sessions, etc.

    Therefore, TISSNET MBA 2020 entrance test was held through a computer-based mode. TISSNET MBA 2020 was conducted in 40 cities across the country, allowing students from different social and financial backgrounds.

    Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai has released its TISSNET MBA 2020 final merit list as per the examination which was held earlier this year. The institute released its final merit list through online mode.

    Aspirants seeking admission in (TISS) can check the TISSNET MBA 2020 final merit list on the official website of TISS Mumbai. The result for the entrance exam was declared on February 4, 2020, by the officials of TISS.

    Earlier, TISS released the TISSNET MBA 2020 call letter for the shortlisted aspirants. However, stage II of admission processes for the admission to the master programmes were put on hold due to the prevailing COVID-19 health crisis across the nation. 

    The global health pandemic has been posing as a danger to the well-being of the citizens and therefore the selection process and counselling session for the academic year 2020-12 in the (TISS MBA 2020) has been delayed.

    However, the merit list provides aspirants with essential information of the admission procedure, and it can be checked using the login credentials of TISS. The login credentials were allotted to aspirants after the successful registration process.

    As per the revised schedule and updates shared on the official site of TISS, the academic session will begin from August 3, 2020. The institution also stated that the aspirant has to now appear for TISS Management Test (MAT) along with TISSNET MBA 2020.

    This annual exam (TISSNET MBA) 2020 was scheduled on January 4, 2020. This examination was conducted across the nation in 4 major cities, i.e. Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad and Guwahati.

    TISSNET MBA 2020 examination has been conducted from June 8 to June 17 and June 29 to July 4. The officials of TISS declared the final merit list of TISSNET MBA 2020 on July 20, 2020.

    As per the released guidelines and updates from the officials of TISS, the academic session of 2020 will be commenced through virtual modes.

    However, the authorities have been working rigorously to provide a smooth functionality and curriculum deliverable through virtual modes and will be providing a great experience to the enrolled students.

    To summarise, the important dates and schedule for the examination and admission procedure are listed below. 

    TISSNET MBA entrance examination and admission procedure 2020 – Important dates and details 

    Activities or Events  Conducting Dates
    TISSNET MBA Entrance Examination 2020 January 4, 2020
    TISSNET MBA 2020 PI Dates For Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad- June 8 to June 17

    For Guwahati- June 29 – July 4
    Declaration of TISSNET MBA 2020 final merit list on the official website  July 20, 2020
    Beginning of academic session 2020-21  August 3, 2020

    For candidates looking forward to checking the released merit list, the following details are mentioned below. 

    The following steps can be followed to check TISSNET MBA Final Merit List 2020: –

    Candidates can follow the below – provided steps while checking the TISSNET MBA entrance examination 2020 final merit list.

    • Step 1– candidates are required to visit the official website of TISS Mumbai on their laptops, desktops or mobile phones 
    • Step 2– the portal features a link named M.A. Admission 2020 Result. The candidates are required to click on it. 
    • Step 3– After clicking on the link, the candidates are required to enter login credentials (allotted during the registration procedure) 
    • Step 4– after submitting the credentials, the status of the application of the candidate would be flashed on the screen. The candidates are required to check their status and save the result for future reference on their devices. 

    The final merit list of TISSNET MBA 2020 can be checked and downloaded after the submission of login credentials. However, the candidates are also required to re-check their details during the downloading process.

    It is vital for important information like candidate’s name, roll number, overall score, etc. to be present on the scorecard or result sheet. 

    TISS Mumbai conducts TISSNET MBA entrance test annually to offer career opportunities to students by allowing admission in postgraduate programmes. The institution is well-known for the learning deliverables it offers to students.

    Moreover, the practical exposure of the corporate world, as well as future opportunities, provides career stability to numerous students. Therefore, the entrance examination allows hundreds of students to test their abilities and grab the golden opportunities of studying in an exceptional institution like TISS, Mumbai.

    During the admission procedure, the aspirants are always advised to keep a tab on updates and scheduled released by the authorities and not to miss out any important update. Therefore, the candidates should regularly check the official site of the institution for information. 

